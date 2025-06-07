UAE weather: Rain alert for eastern emirates

The UAE's weather bureau advised the public to stay away from areas prone to flash flooding and heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast rain over Al Hail in Fujairah and Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah.

Rain and strong winds that stir dust and sand, reaching speeds of 40kmph, are expected in the eastern and northern Emirates until 8pm.

In Dubai, temperatures are expected to reach 37ºC on Saturday and 39ºC on Sunday.

Eid Al Adha is being observed as the Emirates moves closer to the summer season, having already experienced unseasonably hot conditions in recent weeks.

The UAE recorded its hottest April and May yet, although temperatures have cooled slightly in the early days of June.

Temperatures are set to rise on Monday, as public and private sector employees return to work.

The NCM's weather map says Abu Dhabi may bear the brunt of the heat, with daytime temperatures of 43ºC in store.

The weather centre expects temperatures to reach 40ºC in Dubai on Monday.

