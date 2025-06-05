Eid Al Adha weather: Temperatures to hit 40ºC but rain could fall

The UAE is geared up for a hot and humid Eid Al Adha break, but there may be rain on the way in some areas to offer respite from rising temperatures.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts highs of 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC on Thursday, the first day a four-day public holiday in the Emirates.
The first day of the Eid Al Adha festival on Friday will see the mercury rise to 37ºC in the capital and remain steady at 36ºC in Dubai.
The NCM predicts a marked increase in temperatures over the Eid Al Adha weekend, with daytime highs reaching 38ºC in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and climbing to 40ºC on Sunday.
In Dubai, temperatures are set to hit 37ºC on Saturday and 39ºC on Sunday.
Humidity levels are expected to peak at between 80 per cent and 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday, but will drop off during the rest of the holiday.
Eid Al Adha is being observed as the Emirates moves closer to the summer season, having already experienced unseasonably hot conditions in recent weeks.
The UAE recorded its hottest April and May on record.
A National Centre of Meteorology forecaster said on Tuesday the average maximum temperature for May was 40.4ºC – compared with overall maximum averages from 2003 to 2024 of 39.2ºC. The average temperature for May was 33.2ºC – compared with the historical average of 32.2ºC.
Rain on the way
Residents venturing to the Northern Emirates for the public holiday are also set to encounter high temperatures and the prospect of rain.
The NCM's online weather map shows that rain is projected for Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, as well as Al Ain, on both Saturday and Sunday.
Maximum daytime temperatures in Ras Al Khaimah are forecast to remain at 39ºC from Thursday to Sunday.
In Fujairah, temperatures will hovering around 40ºC, though the NCM forecasts the wet weather in store on Sunday to bring with it a drop to 34ºC.
