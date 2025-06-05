Eid Al Adha weather: Temperatures to hit 40ºC but rain could fall

The UAE is geared up for a hot and humid Eid Al Adha break, but there may be rain on the way in some areas to offer respite from rising temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts highs of 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC on Thursday, the first day a four-day public holiday in the Emirates.

The first day of the Eid Al Adha festival on Friday will see the mercury rise to 37ºC in the capital and remain steady at 36ºC in Dubai.

The NCM predicts a marked increase in temperatures over the Eid Al Adha weekend, with daytime highs reaching 38ºC in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and climbing to 40ºC on Sunday.

In Dubai, temperatures are set to hit 37ºC on Saturday and 39ºC on Sunday.

Humidity levels are expected to peak at between 80 per cent and 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday, but will drop off during the rest of the holiday.

Eid Al Adha is being observed as the Emirates moves closer to the summer season, having already experienced unseasonably hot conditions in recent weeks.

The UAE recorded its hottest April and May on record.

A National Centre of Meteorology forecaster said on Tuesday the average maximum temperature for May was 40.4ºC – compared with overall maximum averages from 2003 to 2024 of 39.2ºC. The average temperature for May was 33.2ºC – compared with the historical average of 32.2ºC.

Rain on the way

Waterlogged streets after heavy rain in the Al Furjan area of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Tankers help to clear water from the streets in Discovery Gardens, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National A flooded road in the Discovery Gardens area. Pawan Singh / The National Heavy rain led to flooding in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National A car struggles through the water in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Water is pumped from waterlogged streets in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National Large puddles in a residential neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National The aftermath of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Overcast skies on Friday above Mina Port, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Heavy rain and strong winds brought flooding to Umm Suquim Street in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National Morning commuters plough through flooded streets in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National Dubai commuters faced a difficult journey to work early on Friday. Antonie Robertson / The National Morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding. Antonie Robertson / The National Wet weather in Dubai on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National Some road surfaces were engulfed. Antonie Robertson / The National It was heavy going for those on foot. Antonie Robertson / The National A tree felled by heavy rain and winds. Antonie Robertson / The National Driving conditions were difficult on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National People shelter from the rain under umbrellas. Antonie Robertson / The National Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National

Residents venturing to the Northern Emirates for the public holiday are also set to encounter high temperatures and the prospect of rain.

The NCM's online weather map shows that rain is projected for Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, as well as Al Ain, on both Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum daytime temperatures in Ras Al Khaimah are forecast to remain at 39ºC from Thursday to Sunday.

In Fujairah, temperatures will hovering around 40ºC, though the NCM forecasts the wet weather in store on Sunday to bring with it a drop to 34ºC.

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Twin-turbocharged%204-litre%20V8%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20625%20bhp%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20630Nm%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh974%2C011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FLIP%204 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMain%20%E2%80%93%206.7%22%20FHD%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202640%20x%201080%2C%2022%3A9%2C%20425ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3B%20cover%20%E2%80%93%201.9%22%20Super%20Amoled%2C%20512%20x%20260%2C%20302ppi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%201%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2012%2C%20One%20UI%204.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%2C%20OIS%2C%20portrait%2C%20super%20slo-mo%2C%20hyperlapse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%4030%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%4030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%3B%20slo-mo%40240%2F960fps%3B%20HDR10%2B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.4)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203700mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%20charging%2C%20reverse%20wireless%20charging%2C%20'all-day'%20life%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%20no%20microSD%20slot%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20purple%2C%20graphite%2C%20pink%20gold%2C%20blue%3B%20Bespoke%20Edition%20in%20select%20countries%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Flip%204%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh3%2C799%20%2F%20Dh3%2C999%20%2F%20Dh4%2C449%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo

India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

SHAITTAN %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVikas%20Bahl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjay%20Devgn%2C%20R.%20Madhavan%2C%20Jyothika%2C%20Janaki%20Bodiwala%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biogs Name: Zinah Madi Occupation: Co-founder of Dots and links Nationality: Syrian Family: Married, Mother of Tala, 18, Sharif, 14, Kareem, 2 Favourite Quote: “There is only one way to succeed in anything, and that is to give it everything.” Name: Razan Nabulsi Occupation: Co-founder of Dots and Links Nationality: Jordanian Family: Married, Mother of Yahya, 3.5 Favourite Quote: A Chinese proverb that says: “Be not afraid of moving slowly, be afraid only of standing still.”