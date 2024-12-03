Norwegian research vessel RV Kronprins Haakon moves through sea ice north-west of the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. AP Images
Climate

Arctic could be ice-free by summer of 2027, scientists warn

Computer modelling suggests ice melt is possible within three to six years, earlier than previously thought

Neil Murphy
December 03, 2024

