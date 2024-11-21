Activists hold a silent protest inside the Cop29 venue to demand that rich nations provide climate finance to developing countries, in Baku, Azerbaijan. AFP
Climate

Dismay at 'unacceptable' Cop29 climate fund draft as time runs out to strike deal

Latest text for finance strategy fails to produce a figure for the amount to be paid to tackle climate change

Rachel Kelly
Baku

November 21, 2024

