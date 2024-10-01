Climate change will cause 'more intense monsoons, stronger storms and more extreme temperatures' this century

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/climate-change/" target="_blank">Climate change</a> will drive increasingly intense monsoons, stronger storms and ever more extreme temperatures this century, according to the latest research into the impact of global warming. By comparing results from multiple new studies, researchers have built a picture of how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/05/20/climate-change-may-be-to-blame-for-historic-antarctica-sea-ice-loss-study-finds/" target="_blank">climate change will affect different regions</a> from the equator <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/04/14/uae-expedition-sees-effects-of-climate-change-during-emotional-trip-to-antarctica/" target="_blank">to the poles</a> in the years to come. In tropical and subtropical regions, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bangladesh/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt" target="_blank">Egypt</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/morocco/" target="_blank">Morocco</a>, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tunisia" target="_blank">Tunisia</a>, dramatic increases in rainfall are expected to lead to more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/08/mumbai-rain-floods-nepal-bangladesh/" target="_blank">intense monsoon seasons</a> in areas housing 60 per cent of the world’s population. This will result in increased floods, landslides and reduced agricultural yields. “Increased monsoon precipitation and storm track rainfall variability can lead to droughts in some regions and high winds and flooding in others, resulting in devastating impacts on agriculture, essential infrastructure, and the overall health of communities,” said co-writer Vikki Thompson, from the Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands/" target="_blank">Netherlands</a>. In the mid-latitudes, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/" target="_blank">China</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/japan" target="_blank">Japan</a>, parts of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a>, northern parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/poland/" target="_blank">Poland</a> and southern parts of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a>, high-resolution climate models suggest a potential strengthening of storms in north-western Europe. This raises the risk of extreme weather, including high winds, flooding, and threats to infrastructure. Over the poles, an increasing amount of precipitation will fall as rain, destabilising melting ice and worsening sea level rise. But changes at the poles are not confined to those regions. “Polar amplification, which refers to the phenomenon in which the poles warm faster than the rest of the planet, can influence weather patterns in the mid-latitudes, potentially altering storm tracks,” said researchers. There will also be more frequent and stronger <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2024/02/26/melting-of-doomsday-glacier-began-decades-ago-following-extreme-el-nino-event/" target="_blank">El Nino events</a>, which will lead to more extreme temperatures globally, impacting crop yields, reducing the ability to work outdoors, and increasing mortality in vulnerable populations. “We are constantly advancing our <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/11/07/t-shirt-weather-in-arctic-summer-tells-its-own-climate-story/" target="_blank">understanding of climate change</a>, particularly its regional aspects, to inform policies aimed at adaptation,” said first author Matthew Collins of the University of Exeter. “While global aspects remain important, humanity will feel the impact of climate change at the regional level. This is where infrastructure planning, extreme event preparedness, and management of public health and food security need to up-to-date climate science.” More investment and research is needed into climate modelling, with higher resolution data, new machine learning techniques, and models to improve the simulation of complex climate phenomena at both global and regional levels. “Regional information is essential for preparing for these extreme events and implementing effective, science-led adaptation measures,” added co-author Matt Priestley, also from the University of Exeter. “Without investments into advanced climate modelling and monitoring systems, policymakers and local communities are left navigating climate risks with insufficient information, which can lead to inadequate or misdirected efforts.” The study was published in <i>Frontiers in Science.</i>