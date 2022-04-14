UAE expedition sees effects of climate change during emotional trip to Antarctica

Record temperature of minus 11.8ºC recorded at the South Pole last month, more than 40ºC above normal

Gillian Duncan
Apr 14, 2022

A young sustainability leader from the UAE spoke about witnessing the devastating effects of climate change in Antarctica after visiting the continent during a heatwave.

Emirati Athra Khamis, 24, spent three weeks on the frozen continent in mid-March when Concordia Station, located high on the Antarctic Plateau, hit a record temperature of -11.8ºC, more than 40ºC above the annual average.

She said the experience was emotional because of the breathtaking beauty, but also because of the very obvious negative effect human beings are having on the continent.

“The heat was extreme, unusual,” said the Emirati from Dubai, who is a Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Future Sustainability Leader for Masdar.

Athra Khamis was among 177 young environmental leaders who took part in the expedition. Photo: Athra Khamis

Athra Khamis was among 177 young environmental leaders who took part in the expedition. Photo: Athra Khamis

“We experienced rain. At that moment, I felt terrified about what is happening. I have spent a couple of years in the climate change field but being there in the centre of it was different.”

When it rains in Antarctica, it is too dangerous for planes to land.

Ms Khamis was one of four people from the UAE, including the programme’s director, Winston Cowie, who took part in the 2041 ClimateForce: Antarctica Expedition from March 16 to 29.

The trip was organised by the 2041 Foundation, as part of a group of global youth leaders to witness first hand the effects of climate change on the continent and raise awareness of the issue.

Members of the 177-strong expedition, who came from 37 countries, visited Deception Island, an active volcano in the South Shetland Islands.

The island, one of the only places in the world where ships can sail into the centre of a volcano, was once home to a whaling station. It closed in 1931 but its footprint remains.

“There was a massive amount of whale bones still on the shore,” Ms Khamis said.

“And on another island we saw oil tanks, processing tanks, from the 19th century when they extracted the oil from the whale bones,” she said.

Read more
Ice shelf the 'size of Rome' breaks off in Antarctica
'Endurance': Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship found 107 years after sinking off Antarctica

At the time, the practice devastated the whale population in Antarctica, although it has since recovered.

An expedition led by the British Antarctic Survey in 2020 counted 55 blue Antarctic whales.

“We saw some whales. It was just incredible. There were two sleeping on the surface next to the boat,” said Mr Cowie, who is marine policy manager at Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

“Our team from the UAE – Athra, Mahra [Al Murawwi] and Sayesha [Dogra] – once again contributed hugely to the expedition,” he said.

“I am really proud of all of them and the UAE for its vision in being at the forefront of climate action – pursuing net-zero and hosting COP28. Over the years I think we have had 27 people from the UAE on our expeditions.

“I am really proud of all of them and what the future holds.”

The expedition was led by Sir Robert Swan, the first man, 30 years ago, to walk to both poles, which included a 900 mile journey to the south pole, the longest unassisted walk ever made on earth.

UAE polar explorers mark Antarctica Day - in pictures

The UAE team, aptly named Team Zayed, to mark the Year of Zayed, were part of the Climate Force International Antarctic Expedition in 2018. With teams from more than 20 countries aboard the 'Ocean Endeavour', they learnt about climate change and witnessed first hand the effects of global warming on the continent. The expedition was led by Sir Robert Swan, the first explorer to walk to the North and South poles. Wam

The UAE team, aptly named Team Zayed, to mark the Year of Zayed, were part of the Climate Force International Antarctic Expedition in 2018. With teams from more than 20 countries aboard the 'Ocean Endeavour', they learnt about climate change and witnessed first hand the effects of global warming on the continent. The expedition was led by Sir Robert Swan, the first explorer to walk to the North and South poles. Wam

Updated: April 14, 2022, 9:48 AM
Environment And NatureEnvironmental ConcernsSustainability
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE expedition sees effects of climate change in AntarcticaStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Emirates airline plans to create NFTs and metaverse experiencesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Man in Dubai aims to trade up from Dh1 coin to a Palm Jumeirah villaStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Caravan fire in Dubai's Jaddaf area brought under control