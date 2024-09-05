African ministers are holding environment talks in Cote d'Ivoire, where rising sea levels illustrate the threat of global warming. AFP
Climate

'Gold mine of benefits' if Africa embraces Cop28 vision

UN climate chief Simon Stiell says 'epidemic of underinvestment' is holding back Africa's potential

Tim Stickings
September 05, 2024

