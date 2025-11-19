Tech entrepreneur Herman Narula: Why I’m swapping UK for UAE

A multimillionaire tech entrepreneur has laid out the frustrations of life in Britain that have prompted his imminent move to Dubai.

Herman Narula told The National that a tax system that disincentivises job-creating risk-takers, a government without vision, and anti-immigration sentiment have persuaded him to trade in the country he has called home since the age of two for the “appealing” and “visionary” UAE.

The chief executive of tech company Improbable, which has been valued at £2.5 billion, said successive governments have failed to grasp the opportunities offered by AI, which means Britain is no longer a beacon of breakthrough industries.

“This is a country that was the birth of the Industrial Revolution, and now it doesn't even have a single domestic company of note associated with [AI],” Mr Narula said. He criticised a “series of disconnected, haphazard policies which don't produce value”.

He said he had already “received hate” for announcing his decision, but said “if you just leave quietly then nothing will change”.

Mr Narula joins a growing list of high-profile people to leave Britain and head to the UAE, including property billionaire Asif Aziz, FinTech executive Nik Storonsky and Aston Villa FC co-owner Nassef Sawiris. Revised figures released on Tuesday showed 257,000 British nationals emigrated in 2024, compared to 143,000 who returned.

Taxman

The straw that broke the camel’s back for Mr Narula was the suggestion that the UK government could introduce in next week’s budget an exit tax for wealthy people who relocate abroad. That plan, which appears to have been shelved along with a proposal to raise income tax, was mooted due to the dash to Dubai by thousands of high net-worth individuals feeling penalised by increasing taxes.

My focus is always building interesting things. I’m just a nerd. If I have a laptop I’m fine

Mr Narula, 37, whose wealth is estimated at £780 million, said he has no confidence “at all” in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government.

“It's less about the exit tax and more about not knowing what the next five budgets are going to hold and what random things are going to be placed inside them. I think in that context, I would rather pursue opportunities elsewhere until the situation improves.”

He believes the Treasury “sees only money to pilfer in the short term” from successful entrepreneurs.

Mr Narula has considered donating to the Liberal Democrats and has put forward his own proposal for a tax regime that would support ventures to drive growth in Britain by rewarding people who take productive risks by starting companies that improve lives or invent new technologies.

Those investing up to £50 million would do so tax-free, with no capital gains tax for any shares at the early stage, and access to fast-track visas for their first 10 to 20 employees, to allow them “to steal the world’s best scientists and talent”. Those who succeed would continue to receive tax breaks as they invest more.

This alone would create more than 1,000 start-ups per year, he suggests, making it “more probable than not” that at least one £100 billion business would be developed locally within five to 10 years.

The lure of Dubai has been enough to persuade a succession of high profile businessmen to leave the UK. Getty Images

Anti-immigrant ‘fervour’

Mr Narula hopes the current situation will change “in the next year, or five years”, but in the meantime he owes it to his investors and partners to “maximise” opportunities.

He said although he will be relocating personally, his businesses will remain based in the UK and he will retain his British citizenship. He moved from India as a child with his mother and his father, property developer Harpinder Singh Narula, who has carried out work in Iran, Libya and Kuwait.

He said he has been concerned by the “politics of anger and cruelty” in the UK. He cited “immense anti-immigrant fervour” from the right, most notably the campaign to raise England flags on lampposts and paint them on roundabouts, while on the left “people dislike success and dislike the opportunities that brings”. He feels Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform, which is riding high in the polls, is stuck on one setting, believing “immigration is bad” as he “gestures angrily at the Channel”.

Mr Narula said it was “weird” to feel that the UK is not the place for a risk-taking investor, especially as he had even been sanctioned by Russia for his company's work with the British military.

He wrote on a Substack: “Both sides of the political spectrum are arguing over blame, slicing up the ever-smaller portions of the shrinking, expired meal deal that is the British economy. The politics of cruelty and anger are national self-destruction dressed up as policy.”

Nigel Farage's Reform Party is riding high in polls after driving policies focused on reducing immigration. PA

Expansion goal

Improbable was launched in 2012 as a cloud computing pioneer to create large-scale virtual worlds and simulations, to help organisations make investment decisions. It has developed products in gaming, defence, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

It raised £380 million ($500 million) in 2017 from Japanese tech giant SoftBank. Improbable made a maiden profit of £12.9 million in 2023 before making a £17.4 million loss last year, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

Mr Narula plans to expand into the UAE, creating and investing in new businesses. He is particularly curious about crypto opportunities, comparing the Bank of England’s “insane” limits and prohibitions with the UAE’s “clear regime” which does not have an “anti-business attitude”.

He knows Dubai well and people living there, including his brother. He said there is a “tonne of brilliant, talented people who've chosen to make Dubai their home” due to the welcoming environment. The emirate has a “real shot” at replicating the success of Silicon Valley as a tech hub, and UAE “visionaries” are taking advantage of AI through investments such as the company G42, he said.

Why tech boss Herman Narula plans to move to Dubai 00:55

'No-brainer'

Mr Narula says he is not phased by moving abroad, pointing out that “wealth creators are highly mobile”. As someone without a wife or children, it is a “no-brainer decision”, he said.

His company already operates in the metaverse, so operating on another continent does not concern him.

“I don't really spend that much time in any one place. My focus is always building interesting things. I’m just a nerd. If I have a laptop I’m fine.”

The specs: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Price, base / as tested: Dh259,000 Engine: 6.4-litre V8 Power: 475hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 640Nm @ 4,300rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

Brief scores: Everton 2 Walcott 21', Sigurdsson 51' Tottenham 6 Son 27', 61', Alli 35', Kane 42', 74', Eriksen 48'​​​​​​​ Man of the Match: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Results Male 51kg Round 1 Dias Karmanov (KAZ) beat Mabrook Rasea (YEM) by points 2-1. Male 54kg Round 1 Yelaman Sayassatov (KAZ) beat Chen Huang (TPE) TKO Round 1; Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) beat Fahad Anakkayi (IND) RSC Round 2; ​​​​​​​Qais Al Jamal (JOR) beat Man Long Ng (MAC) by points 3-0; ​​​​​​​Ayad Albadr (IRQ) beat Yashar Yazdani (IRI) by points 2-1. Male 57kg Round 1 Natthawat Suzikong (THA) beat Abdallah Ondash (LBN) by points 3-0; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Ahmed Al Jubainawi (IRQ) by points 2-1; Hamed Almatari (YEM) beat Nasser Al Rugheeb (KUW) by points 3-0; Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) beat Yu Xi Chen (TPE) by points 3-0. Men 86kg Round 1 Ahmad Bahman (UAE) beat Mohammad Al Khatib (PAL) by points 2-1 ​​​​​​​Men 63.5kg Round 1 Noureddin Samir (UAE) beat Polash Chakma (BAN) RSC Round 1. Female 45kg quarter finals Narges Mohammadpour (IRI) beat Yuen Wai Chan (HKG) by points. Female 48kg quarter finals Szi Ki Wong (HKG) beat Dimple Vaishnav (IND) RSC round 2; Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Nastaran Soori (IRI) by points; Shabnam Hussain Zada (AFG) beat Tzu Ching Lin (TPE) by points. Female 57kg quarter finals Nguyen Thi Nguyet (VIE) beat Anisha Shetty (IND) by points 2-1; Areeya Sahot (THA) beat Dana Al Mayyal (KUW) RSC Round 1; Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Ching Yee Tsang (HKG) by points 3-0.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

RESULT Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90' 1)

DUBAI WORLD CUP RACE CARD 6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm Well Of Wisdom 7.05pm Summrghand 7.40pm Laser Show 8.15pm Angel Alexander 8.50pm Benbatl 9.25pm Art Du Val 10pm: Beyond Reason

Top New Zealand cop on policing the virtual world New Zealand police began closer scrutiny of social media and online communities after the attacks on two mosques in March, the country's top officer said. The killing of 51 people in Christchurch and wounding of more than 40 others shocked the world. Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, was accused of the killings. His trial is ongoing and he denies the charges. Mike Bush, commissioner of New Zealand Police, said officers looked closely at how they monitored social media in the wake of the tragedy to see if lessons could be learned. “We decided that it was fit for purpose but we need to deepen it in terms of community relationships, extending them not only with the traditional community but the virtual one as well," he told The National. "We want to get ahead of attacks like we suffered in New Zealand so we have to challenge ourselves to be better."

Results 2.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Mezmar, Adam McLean (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m; Winner: AF Ajwad, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Gold Silver, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 4pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m; Winner: Atrash, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez. 4.30pm: Gulf Cup Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Momtaz, Saif Al Balushi, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Al Mushtashar, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Stree Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Movies

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Rating: 3.5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.