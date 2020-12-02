UK shops and restaurants cautiously optimistic as lockdown is lifted

The UK came out of lockdown on Wednesday with high street shops and restaurants hoping customers' newfound freedom will set tills ringing.

The day has been called Wild Wednesday after shops were given permission to open 24 hours a day and many slashed prices to start the Christmas rush.

From midnight, 99 per cent of England was placed under Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions, effectively banning people from all indoor socialising in other households, apart from over the Christmas period.

So although some semblance of normality has resumed, the tough rules mean many businesses are still under pressure.

In a bitter twist, retailer Debenhams unveiled a 70 per cent fire sale to shift remaining stock after announcing on Tuesday that all of its 124 UK stores are to close.

The collapse of Debenhams put the jobs of 12,000 employees at risk, a day after Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group entered administration, threatening about 13,000 jobs.

Shoppers queue to enter Selfridges department store . Bloomberg

Shoppers looking for bargains caused the site to crash on a number of occasions, with the brand introducing a virtual queueing system to cope with demand.

Online shoppers were allowed 30 minutes each to browse for bargains.

“We have been seeing unprecedented levels of visits,” Debenhams said.

Queues were also seen early in the morning at shops such as Primark in Birmingham, where a line of people snaked around the block in the Birmingham Bullring before the outlet’s 7am opening.

Footlocker on London’s Oxford Street was also busy as shoppers queued for bargains before the sun rose.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Virus Outbreak Britain Early morning swimmers enjoy the water during sunrise at the Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park in London on its first day of reopening after the second national lockdown ended. AP Photo (Associated Press)

Restaurateurs on Edgware Road, known as London's "Little Arabia" because of its abundance of Middle East food, were optimistic that life would eventually return to normal but anticipated a long road to economic recovery.

"We've been badly hit," said Tariq Al Wagdadi, owner of Mawlana restaurant on Edgware Road.

"When you try to build a loyal customer base and then you have to close, that creates a real imbalance.

"So we are really building from zero again. We are expecting to make a recovery from the lockdown."

But Mr Al Wagdadi said even reaching 65 per cent of his normal revenue would be "a good result" in the near-term.

December would normally be an extremely busy time for chef Itamar Srulovich, who runs the Middle East restaurant Honey & Co with his wife.

Honey & Co has managed to continue through lockdown in some form, through takeaways or its deli.

But Mr Srulovich said it would never quite compare to the excitement of having customers enjoying his food in the restaurant.

“It’s going to be really good to have people coming back, just to see people and have that interaction,” he said.

Middle Eastern restaurant Honey & Co remained open during lockdown but is set to be quieter this Christmas. Courtesy Patricia Niven

The retail sector is keen to keep shops open for longer, to claw back the heavy losses that have mounted since the start of the lockdown.

But these images below from 2019 show just how much of a boost is needed to get back to normal numbers of customers.

Packed pavements with barely any room to breathe, let alone move, are the typical sight leading up to Christmas.

But a three-week lockdown has ruined the shopping experience. Pictures taken last week show just how empty the capital’s premier shopping streets were.

Whether shoppers rush back to fill those streets again is yet to be seen.

The weather forecast for this weekend does not bode well. Snow and heavy showers will hardly encourage people to leave their armchairs.

“For many retail sectors, particularly those with less of an online presence, conditions remain extremely challenging," said the Confederation of British Industries' principal economist, Ben Jones.

“Retailers will be looking to salvage what they can from a very difficult year and many will be greatly relieved by the announcement that they can reopen over the crucial Christmas trading period.”

Shops are even lowering prices to lure more shoppers and clear stock, with discounts more common at fashion and DIY stores, the British Retail Consortium’s Shop Price Index shows.

It found the price of goods, excluding food, fell 3.7 per cent in November, while market researchers at Mintel and Springboard are expecting similar falls this month.

Others businesses are hoping to get back on their feet swiftly.

Barely two months after reopening its doors to the public, Barbican Cinema was forced to close again in the heart of London in early November, when the second Covid-19 lockdown restricted citizens to their homes.

It came at an awful time for Gali Gold, the head of cinema at the Barbican Centre, who had a full November in store.

Having gone through time-consuming but necessary planning to ensure the venue was Covid-safe, with audiences restricted to about 20 per cent capacity, the lights went out again.

But this week the cinema reopens, with I Still Hide to Smoke, a debut feature by Algerian director Rayhana Obermeyer, to be shown on December 8.

The cinema at the Barbican Centre, London, is due to open its doors again.

The shackles are not quite off yet. Restrictions on mixing remain but it means Ms Gold gets to see what she wants: viewers in the cinema engaging with films.

The Barbican has adapted to online but she says it will never be the same experience.

“It is vital for what we do," Ms Gold said. "For us it’s like keeping the flame burning until we can have more people.

"Being open, whatever the capacity, allows people to come in and engage."

The global cinema industry has collapsed during the pandemic, with the world’s second-largest cinema operator, Cineworld, forced to shut its 660 theatres in the US and UK in October.

But there were signs that independent cinemas were starting to recover in the autumn before the new lockdown.

For Ms Gold, the new restrictions ordered last month meant the annual Palestinian Film Festival that was due to be shown at the Barbican moved online.

But now that the cinema can reopen, it means that despite the complications and readjustments needed to make the venue Covid-friendly, she will see an audience return.

“We are first and foremost a venue and we are first and foremost a cinema that champions the experience of watching films on a big screen,” Ms Gold said.

“We believe that this is the ultimate experience and there is something about getting together and watching in the company of strangers in a dark, big auditorium.

"No other experience can be comparable with that and the importance for the community to be able to join in that experience is something that really, for us, is the burning conviction that leads us on.”

But uncertainty remains about the long-term future for the arts in the UK, amid criticism of the government for its lack of support.

Even in the short term, cinemas in London will be shut again if it is bumped up from Tier-2 to Tier-3 in the Covid-risk scale.

“It is a very stressful time for everyone," Ms Gold said. "There are immense challenges for the cultural sector, immense ones.

“We really strongly believe that the conviction and the innovation that is coming through the creative and other sectors will get us through it.

“There’s a lot to learn also through the challenges that we all are facing.

"But we really think that the principle values about the importance of keeping culture alive, getting people together, enabling people to elevate their lives through cinema and other artistic experiences is absolutely vital."

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

The 100 Best Novels in Translation

Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Denmark: The last two years Denmark 1-1 Ireland 7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 19/11/2018, Nations League Ireland 0-0 Denmark 13/10/2018, Nations League Ireland 1 Denmark 5 14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier Denmark 0-0 Ireland 11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier