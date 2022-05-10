Heathrow Airport expects extra eight million passengers after post-Covid rush

Passengers cashing in travel vouchers issued after trips were cancelled during the Covid pandemic have led Heathrow Airport to increase its passenger number forecast by 16 per cent for the year.

Five million passengers travelled through Heathrow during the busy Easter period in April.

The west London airport said in a statement on Tuesday that it had been boosted by outbound leisure travellers and a recovery in passenger demand, which is set to last throughout the summer.

As a result, Heathrow increased its 2022 passenger number forecast from 45.5 million to nearly 53 million.

The forecast means Heathrow expects passenger numbers to reach 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

This is a "realistic assessment", the airport insisted.

Airlines have accused Heathrow of playing down the recovery of demand as part of efforts to convince the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow it to raise fees further.

The regulator is in the final stages of setting a five-year cap on the airport's charges.

Despite passengers complaining of delays at the airport over Easter, Heathrow said 97 per cent of travellers passed through security within 10 minutes compared with three-hour queues at other UK airports. It confirmed that Terminal 4 will reopen by July and 1,000 new security staff taken on to keep queues to a minimum.

However, it said unpredictability remains the harsh reality for travel.

The airport said: "The ongoing war in Ukraine, higher fuel costs, continuing travel restrictions for key markets like the United States and the potential for a further variant of concern creates uncertainty.

Decades of flight: Heathrow through the years - in pictures