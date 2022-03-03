Saudi Arabia launches mountain tourism destination in Neom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday announced the establishment of Trojena, a new global destination for mountain tourism, in the $500 billion high-tech mega-city Neom.

The project is set for completion by 2026.

The initiative is part of Neom's aim of supporting and developing the tourism sector in the region.

Trojena will be based on the principles of eco-tourism, highlighting efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the Neom’s board of directors, said.

“It also confirms our commitment to be part of the global effort to protect the environment,” he added.

“Trojena will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity.

“This forward-looking vision will ensure that mountain tourism will be another revenue stream.”

The destination aims to act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification in Saudi Arabia. In line with the Vision 2030’s goals, it will create more than 10,000 jobs and add 3 billion Saudi riyals ($800 million) to the kingdom’s economy by 2030.

It will feature innovative architecture, where the landscapes of Neom's mountains will coexist alongside tourist sites. Outdoor skiing will be a unique feature of Trojena, the statement said.

“This new development is a major contribution to achieving Neom's long-term ambitions by adhering to the principles of sustainability and utilising state-of-the-art technology and engineering across various disciplines to make Neom an all-round and attractive world-class destination,” Neom chief executive Nadhmi Al Nasr said.

The new year-round tourist destination will feature attractions such as a ski village, luxury family and wellness resorts, a wide range of retail stores and restaurants, in addition to sports activities, including a ski slope, watersports and mountain biking, and an interactive nature reserve.

About 7,000 people are expected to settle in both Trojena and its adjacent residential districts and the area anticipates drawing about 700,000 visitors by 2030. All construction activity will adhere to Neom’s strict environmental principles, which include a commitment to minimising disruption to local ecology and ensuring long-term sustainability, Neom said.

Trojena will be made up of six districts — gateway, discover, valley, explore, relax and fun. It will be situated in the centre of Neom, 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, in a region known for its mountain range, which features the highest peak in Saudi Arabia at approximately 2,600 metres above sea level.