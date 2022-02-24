Saudi Arabia awards $750m contract for the biggest regional water theme park

Qiddiya Investment Company, the developer of multi-billion dollar entertainment destination in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, awarded 2.8 billion Saudi riyals ($750 million) contract to build the kingdom’s first and the region’s largest water theme park.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture of Alec Saudi Arabia Engineering and Contracting and El Seif Engineering Contracting, QIC said in a statement.

The park will cover 252,000 square meters of land and will be home to 22 rides and attractions — including nine that will be world firsts. It will span nine zones, inspired by animals that inhabit the areas around Qiddiya.

“Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be a year-round immersive family entertainment destination, the first of its kind and offering experiences that have never before been offered in Saudi,” Abdullah Al Dawood, managing director of QIC, said.

The theme park, which will offer competition water sports facilities, is designed to minimise the use of water through recycling and smart usage in line with QIC’s sustainability goals, the company said.

Some of the rides have been designed to use 75 per cent less water compared to the more conventional offerings in other water parks. The park will capture rainwater and will use it for irrigation at the destination after treatment.

The Qiddiya project, which is being funded by the Public Investment Fund and the kingdom's government, includes a Six Flags theme park and other entertainment activities. It will also feature sports facilities including a golf course and an arts complex. It is being built on a 334 square kilometre site. In December, QIC began the construction of Six Flags Qiddiya by awarding a 3.7bn riyals contract.

Qiddiya, being built in the outskirts of the Riyadh, is one of a series of mega-projects being developed in the kingdom as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme, the overarching blueprint to overhaul the kingdom’s economy to diversify it away from hydrocarbons.

Other projects include Neom, a $500bn futuristic business and industrial zone extending into Egypt and Jordan and the Red Sea tourism project, which includes a nature reserve, coral reefs and heritage sites on about 50 islands.

Tourism is one of the key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda, and the kingdom plans to invest more than $1 trillion in the sector over the next 10 years, Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism and chairman of the Tourism Development Fund, said in October.

TDF aims to accelerate development of the kingdom’s tourism industry through private sector investments. It has enabled projects with an investment value of around 6bn riyals, including more than 4bn riyals in private sector investments, which will add an estimated 3,500 hotel rooms and 21,000 jobs over the next three years.