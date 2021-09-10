Saudi Arabia to assemble world's largest Lego brick-build of a Formula 1 car

A McLaren 720S made entirely out of Lego bricks is shown to Britain's Prince William. An F1 Lego car is being built in Jeddah, ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. AFP

Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix promoter is going to assemble the world's largest Lego brick-build of a racing car to help a local charity.

The Saudi Grand Prix will take place in the Red Sea city of Jeddah from December 3 to December 5, as Saudi Arabia ramps up efforts to attract regional and international tourists as part of its diversification plans.

The Formula 1 Lego car will take a week to assemble and will be displayed at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah. It will be put together between September 15 and 23.

The project will require 500,000 bricks, which are available for purchase online. Proceeds from the purchase of the Lego bricks will go towards Ehsan – the Saudi platform for its National Campaign for Charitable Work.

"We are delighted to have another record breaker on our hands, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit also set to become the longest and fastest street circuit in the world," said Prince Khalid bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the longest and fastest street circuit in F1. Featuring 27 corners, the Jeddah circuit stretches to 6.175km – making it the second-longest on the current F1 calendar, behind the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Tickets for the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went on sale in July.

The addition of Saudi Arabia to the F1 calendar means there will be three Gulf races in 2021. The Bahrain Grand Prix took place on March 28, a week after the season opener in Australia.

Abu Dhabi retains its traditional season finale slot, with the 2021 race set for December 12 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

How it works A $10 hand-powered LED light and battery bank Device is operated by hand cranking it at any time during the day or night The charge is stored inside a battery The ratio is that for every minute you crank, it provides 10 minutes light on the brightest mode A full hand wound charge is of 16.5minutes This gives 1.1 hours of light on high mode or 2.5 hours of light on low mode When more light is needed, it can be recharged by winding again The larger version costs between $18-20 and generates more than 15 hours of light with a 45-minute charge No limit on how many times you can charge

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

“Making Football Fair” key initiatives - Create $320m in sponsorship

- Provide at least $2m annually to each member association (25% ring-fenced for development of women’s game)

- Develop second-tier Asian Cup

- Expand the Women's Asian Cup and introduce a Women's Asian Champions League

- Expand and establish continental competitions at all junior levels, from U14-U23

- Ensure every AFC national team plays minimum 5 matches per year

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

