Maersk's venture arm co-leads $42m funding round in Egypt's Trella start-up

Egyptian start-up Trella, a digital freight platform that connects shippers to truckers, raised $42 million in a funding round led by investors including Danish shipping titan Maersk's venture capital arm.

The funding comprises $30m in equity and $12m in debt, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Maersk Growth and Saudi Arabian VC Raed Ventures together led the equity part of the funding round, while the debt facilities were provided by Lendable and other local financial institutions.

"The MENAP freight market is a significant one and urgently needs the transparency, reliability and efficiency that Trella and its technology platform provides," Omar Hagrass, chief executive of Trella, said. "We... look forward to working with our partners to scale across MENAP.”

