Maersk's venture arm co-leads $42m funding round in Egypt's start-up Trella

The digital platform, which connects truckers with freight loads, raised $30m in new equity and $12m in debt facilities

Cairo. Egyptian start-up Trella raised $42m in a funding round led by international investors. AP
Egyptian start-up Trella, a digital freight platform that connects shippers to truckers, raised $42 million in a funding round led by international investors including Danish shipping titan Maersk's venture capital arm.

The Series A funding round consists of $30m in equity and $12m in debt, the Cairo-based freight start-up said in a statement on Monday.

Maersk Growth and Saudi Arabian VC Raed Ventures together led the equity segment of the funding round, while the debt facilities were provided by Lendable and other local financial institutions.

"The MENAP [Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan] freight market is a significant one and urgently needs the transparency, reliability and efficiency that Trella and its technology platform provides," Omar Hagrass, co-founder and chief executive of Trella and a former Uber executive, said. "We... look forward to working with our partners to scale across MENAP.”

Trella, which was founded in 2019, has operations across Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The company has more than 350 shippers on its mobile app— including Coca-Cola, Maersk, Mondi, Henkel, Orascom and Cemex— as well as more than 15,000 truckers.

Through the Trella app, shippers can directly book the transportation of freight loads and track these in real-time.

The company will use the $42m to invest in its technology capacity and product development and to reduce the cost of moving goods, according to the statement.

Trukker, a similar UAE start-up that provides an Uber-like service for trucks, raised $10m in 2020 and was considering a potential listing to raise fresh funds to drive regional growth, its founder and chief executive Gaurav Biswas said in December.

Jeppe Hoier, partner at Maersk Growth, said Trella's platform is an example of the "democratisation" of the logistics sector as even the smallest companies are gaining access to the industry due to new digital solutions.

"Trella is at the same time our first investment on the African continent founded by a team with significant experience from the start-up scene," Mr Hoier said.

Besides Mr Hagrass, Trella's four co-founders include chief operating officer and ex-Uber executive Ali El Atrash. Its chief technology officer Pierre Saad was a former software architect at Egyptian healthcare start-up Vezeeta. Trella's head of launch Muhammad El Garem was a former business development manager at OLX.

Omar Almajdouie, founding partner of Raed VC, said Trella's resilient business model and strong team contributed to its growth during the challenges of 2020.

"Trella’s product innovation has enabled them to grow significantly in the past year, despite the tough operating environment," Mr Almajdouie said.

The word "trella" refers to a truck in colloquial Egyptian.

Updated: June 21, 2021 12:49 PM

