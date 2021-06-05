Al Maryah Community Bank completes design of its digital platform

Lender says it plans to announce its launch date soon after securing regulatory approval in April

Al Maryah Community Bank says it will focus on 'supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy. Courtesy istockphoto.com
Al Maryah Community Bank says it will focus on 'supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy. Courtesy istockphoto.com

Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE's new digital bank, said it has finished the design of its technology platform, complete with Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

“After extensive research of the available technologies in the market, we zeroed into this state-of-the-art turnkey solution which will transform and amplify the power of digital banking," Mohammed Wassim Khayata, chief executive of Al Maryah Community Bank, said. "We have successfully implemented and tested the first phase of our technology roadmap and we are confident that our Al Maryah digital banking platform will enable us to offer our clients a unique, secure and seamless banking experience."

The establishment of new digital banks in the UAE is taking place as demand for digital payments and other FinTech services increases in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Globally, digital payments are set to grow to $8.3 trillion in 2024, from $4.4tn last year, according to Statista.

Al Maryah Community Bank, which received an in-principle approval from Central Bank of the UAE in April, expects to announce the launch date soon, it said in the statement.

"Our Artificial Intelligence-powered digital banking platform and its integration capabilities give us the needed flexibility and openness to offer diversified and futuristic products and services across multiple digital channels," Tarek Soubra, chief technology officer at Al Maryah Community Bank, said.

The digital bank plans to serve individuals and corporate clients. The lender is also working on several smart channels to digitally connect with customers and offer them quick, personalised services with minimal lead time and a secure banking experience, it said.

Read More

Al Maryah Community Bank has set up its founding steering committee with Tariq Al Masaood as the chairman GettyAl Maryah Community Bank appoints steering committee members

Digital cash platform Klip enters final stage of testing

In April, the bank set up a founding steering committee and appointed Tariq Al Masaood as its chairman. The new digital bank also named nine other members of the committee to drive its growth.

In the same month, Emaar Properties founder and former chairman Mohamed Alabbar said he will lead Zand, the UAE’s first digital bank that will cater to retail and corporate clients. Zand also plans to focus on retail and corporate clients.

ADQ, the conglomerate that owns Abu Dhabi government stakes in a range of businesses, said last year it planned to set up a digital bank in the UAE using a legacy banking licence held by First Abu Dhabi Bank.

A Boston Consulting Group survey that polled more than 2,000 respondents in the UAE last year found that 87 per cent would be willing to open an account with a branchless, online bank.

Updated: June 5, 2021 08:11 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams