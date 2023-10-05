Apple releases iOS update to address overheating issue on iPhone 15

Apple has released an update to its iOS operating system that addresses an overheating issue on some iPhone 15 units, barely two weeks after the new flagship mobiles were made available to the public.

The 423MB update, iOS 17.0.3, is available for the iPhone XS and later, and "addresses an issue that may cause an iPhone to run warmer than expected", Apple said on its software update section on iPhones.

The iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12 and began selling on September 22, and was one of the most anticipated and biggest launches by the California-based company.

However, nearly a week after its release, a number of users began reporting that their units were becoming warmer than normal. The National did not experience any overheating issues in its review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A few days after the launch, Apple acknowledged the issue, saying that a software bug was causing the elevated heating "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity".

The company said that another issue involved "some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system”, and it was working with those app developers to figure out remedies.

The third-party apps causing the issue include the game Asphalt 9, ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies and Meta Platforms' Instagram, which resolved the issue with its app on September 27.

Apple also assured consumers that the heating was not a safety or injury risk, and will not affect the iPhones' performance in the long term.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the issue on the iPhone 15 Pro models was probably caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design" of their new titanium frame.

Apple said this was not the case and that the titanium build provided better heat dissipation compared with previous iPhones that used aluminium and stainless steel.

Wednesday's iOS update includes bug fixes and security updates, including one that addresses an issue with a "local attacker" that "may be able to elevate their privileges" on devices.

This is in response to a report received by Apple that this issue "may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6".

Apple said the issues were "addressed with improved checks".

Alongside the iOS update, Apple released iPadOS 17.0.3, which addressed the issue on the company's tablet line-up.