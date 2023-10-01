Apple says software bug causes overheating issue in the iPhone 15

Apple on Saturday said it has identified a few issues that can cause new iPhones to run hotter than expected, including a bug in the IOS 17 software which will be fixed in a coming update.

The company said that the new phones may feel warmer in the first few days “after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity” following complaints from some consumers.

“Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system,”. Apple said it is working with app developers on fixes that are in the process of being rolled out.

The third-party apps causing the issue include the game Asphalt 9, Meta's Instagram, and Uber.

Instagram already fixed the issue with its app on September 27.

The coming IOS 17 bug fix will not reduce performance to address the iPhone's temperature.

The company said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do not suffer from overheating due to the design, but rather the new titanium shells.

Apple also said the issue is not a safety or injury risk, and will not affect the phone's long-term performance.