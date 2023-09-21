YouTube reveals new generative AI tools for creators

YouTube has unveiled new generative artificial intelligence-powered capabilities for creators globally and in the Middle East and North Africa as adoption of the new technology booms.

The video streaming platform is introducing Dream Screen, a new generative AI feature that will allow creators to add AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt, it said at the Made On YouTube event on Thursday.

The experimental feature will enable creators to "generate new, fantastic settings" for their content, YouTube, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, said.

YouTube is also introducing Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing tool so creators can reach audiences beyond their primary language. Available to select creators, the feature is currently being tested in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

YouTube said the new generative AI products are aimed at supporting creators to grow their audiences. Photo: YouTube

"We’re committed to helping creators across the region to thrive on YouTube by helping them to take their creativity to new levels through these AI powered tools which were designed with content creators and their needs in mind," said Tarek Amin, director of YouTube in Mena.

YouTube launched its Mena partner programme in 2012, which gave content creators the opportunity to monetise and build their businesses. Creators in the region are able to earn revenue from advertisers through six monetisation options.

Through the regional programme, the number of YouTube channels earning revenue in six figures or more in dollar terms is up 40 per cent annually, London agency Public First said in May last year.

Shorts, the short-form video streaming service launched by YouTube in 2020, now has more than 70 billion daily views globally from about two billion logged-in users every month, the company said on Thursday.

YouTube has also been testing early versions of AI-powered tools in YouTube Studio with creators, and more than 70 per cent of those surveyed said it’s helped them develop and test ideas for videos, the company said.

Next year, YouTube Studio is also planning to allow creators to use generative AI for video ideas and draft outlines.

"These insights are personalised for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching and interested in," it added.

The adoption of AI is booming and could drive a 7 per cent – or almost $7 trillion – increase in the global economy and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period, according to Goldman Sachs.

Meanwhile the generative AI market is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years from a market size of $40 billion in 2022, thanks to tools such as Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT, a report by Bloomberg Intelligence found.

"At YouTube, we want to make it easier for everyone to create," said Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief executive.

"Building on our ... strong expertise in AI, we believe these updates will enable creators to push the boundaries of creative expression.

"This is the start of a new era of creativity."