Is Google still down? Search engine stops working for thousands of users

The company said the issue was due to a software update

Google's services stopped working in various areas of the world. AFP
Ian Oxborrow
Aug 09, 2022
Alphabet's Google services stopped working for thousands of users late on Monday, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website tracked disruption in the US, as well as Japan, Canada and Australia.

Many users took to social media to question the rare outage, which appeared to last a few hours.

For some, the availability of Google's suite of programs, including Search, Maps and Gmail, was intermittent.

Users attempting to use the search engine were met with a 502 or 500 error.

The service appeared to be mostly restored this morning, and Google said the outage was due to a software update.

“We’re aware of a software update issue that occurred late this afternoon Pacific Time and briefly affected availability of Google search and Maps,” the company said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. We worked to quickly address the issue and our services are now back online.”

Alphabet last month reported a 14 per cent drop in second-quarter net profit on an annual basis, as the company missed the analysts' sales expectations.

Net profit at Google's parent company dropped to about $16 billion in the three months to the end of June.

“In the second quarter, our performance was driven by search and cloud [businesses] … the investments we have made over the years in AI [artificial intelligence] and computing are helping to make our services particularly valuable for consumers and highly effective for businesses of all sizes” Alphabet’s chief executive Sundar Pichai said at the time.

Updated: August 09, 2022, 5:38 AM
