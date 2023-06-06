Edge and MoIAT launch platform to promote digital transformation

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and defence conglomerate Edge have jointly launched a platform to promote digital transformation and sustainable practices.

The ‘Talk 4.0’ initiative brings together industry leaders to share learnings and best practices through informative talks, workshops, seminars and other activities.

The inaugural event was held at the Edge Learning & Innovation factory in Abu Dhabi and featured keynote speakers from global organisations such as Unilever and Amazon Web Services.

“Through education and facilitating knowledge exchanges between industrial stakeholders, Talk 4.0 will directly support the objective of the Technology Transformation Programme to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the UAE’s priority sectors,” said Tariq Al Hashmi, director of technology adoption and development at MoIAT.

“To fully digitalise industry, we must first spread awareness about advanced technologies and their potential to unlock value, as well as empower industrial leaders to adopt them through capability building initiatives.”

The move also supports the UAE's net zero plan given technology’s key role in industrial decarbonisation, the ministry said.

The UAE is investing Dh600 billion ($163 billion) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next three decades as it aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Arab world’s second-largest economy is also looking to boost local manufacturing.

In 2021, the UAE launched its industrial strategy Operation 300bn to position itself as a global industrial centre by 2031.

The 10-year road map focuses on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to gross domestic product to Dh300 billion in 2031, from Dh133 billion in 2021.

The UAE has already increased the industrial sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product to Dh182 billion, a 38 per cent increase from Dh132 billion in 2020, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said during an event last month.

Talk 4.0 “will bring together some of the industry’s most innovative and inspiring thought leaders to challenge conventional thinking, share learnings and best practices, and discuss topics that will ultimately shape the future of industry”, said Ahmed Al Khoori, senior vice president – strategy and excellence at Edge.

“The series will further promote digital transformation and help foster a culture of learning and innovation among the UAE’s leading industrial players.”

The programme is based on five main initiatives: Industrial Technology Transformation Index, Industry 4.0 Enablement Centres, advanced technology incentives, the Factory of the Future Award, and the Advanced Technology test bed initiative, the statement said.