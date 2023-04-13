Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in all batteries by 2025

Apple has said it would use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in all batteries by 2025, as the company accelerates its eco-friendly efforts and aims to enhance the presence of recycled materials across its products.

The iPhone manufacturer, which continues the push to achieve its target of becoming carbon neutral by the end of this decade, said all magnets used in Apple devices will use recycled rare earth elements and all circuit boards will use 100 per cent recycled tin soldering as well as recycled gold plating by 2025.

“Apple is innovating to make technology that enriches people’s lives, while protecting the planet we all share,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive.

“From the recycled materials in our products, to the clean energy that powers our operations, our environmental work is integral to everything we make and to who we are.”

The Cupertino-based company said it has “significantly expanded” the use of 100 per cent certified recycled cobalt over the past three years, making it possible to include it in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025.

Last year, about 25 per cent of cobalt in Apple products came from recycled material, up from 13 per cent the previous year. Cobalt is a critical material in the batteries used in most consumer electronics and enables high energy density while adding longevity and safety to devices, Apple said.

“Our ambition to one day use 100 per cent recycled and renewable materials in our products works hand in hand with Apple 2030, our goal to achieve carbon neutral products by 2030,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives.

“We are working towards both goals with urgency and advancing innovation across our entire industry in the process.”

In July 2020, Apple committed to becoming carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030. This means that every Apple device sold will have net-zero climate impact in the next 10 years.

The company is investing in technologies to help its partners make sustainable choices.

In 2020, it completed the construction of two of the world's largest onshore wind turbines in Denmark.

They were expected to produce 62 gigawatt hours energy each year — enough to power almost 20,000 homes.

In April 2021, it announced a $200 million fund to invest in timber-producing commercial forestry projects, with the goal of removing carbon from the atmosphere while also generating profit.