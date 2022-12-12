Twitter to auction items from San Francisco headquarters

Twitter is auctioning off a host of items from its San Francisco headquarters, but the sale is unlikely to make much of a dent in the losses that owner Elon Musk said the company is making.

Mr Musk has gone about a major cost-cutting exercise since his $44 billion acquisition at the end of October, with thousands of staff having been laid off after he said the social media platform was losing $4 million per day.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” Mr Musk said in a tweet on November 4.

The auction includes kitchen equipment such as coffee machines, ovens, grills and griddles, braising pans and a rotisserie.

Electronics are also on sale, with projectors, Google tablets and Apple computers and monitors listed.

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. EPA

Chairs and soft furnishings, a blue Twitter statue and an @ sculpture planter are among the 265 items.

Opening bids start at either $25 or $50, with the Heritage Global Partners auction opening on January 17 and closing the following day.

Twitter is set to launch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday.

The service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue tick account verification for $8 per month through the web but for $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Separately, Mr Musk also criticised the US's outgoing infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci over the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If anyone wants any Twitter HQ items, Twitter contracted auction site Heritage Global Inc to sell off the excess assets. There are 265 items (chairs, tables, TVs, signs, etc). The net proceeds will go back to Twitter. Auction begins on Jan 17th.



Link: https://t.co/YyL0nBgBQQ pic.twitter.com/iF1VTZ5mw2 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 12, 2022

Mr Musk posted a meme showing Mr Fauci telling US President Joe Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king …". The billionaire has repeatedly criticised the use of lockdowns, despite the measure not being used in the country for more than a year.

Mr Fauci, 81, is due to step down this month from his roles in government as Mr Biden's chief medical adviser and as director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which he has headed since 1984.

