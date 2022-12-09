Elon Musk on Twitter 'hotel' claim: 'I slept on a couch and don't wear slippers'

Elon Musk has hit back at claims that Twitter staff are sleeping at the company headquarters in San Francisco, essentially turning the building into a hotel.

Photos published by the BBC showed what claimed to be bedrooms for staff to sleep in, wardrobes and slippers.

Bedrooms would be a possible breach of the building code, and having initially said that Twitter was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees”, Mr Musk has now commented on his own time spent at the office.

"I slept on a couch in the Twitter library and I don’t ever wear slippers," he tweeted in response to suggestions that he had been regularly sleeping at Twitter headquarters as he works to turn around the company.

NEW: The BBC has obtained pictures of inside Twitter - rooms that have been converted into bedrooms - for staff to sleep in.



The city of San Francisco is investigating as it's a commercial building. pic.twitter.com/Y4vKxZXQhB — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

A representative for the city’s Department of Building Inspections told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would conduct a site inspection.

Twitter has been losing $4 million a day, according to Mr Musk, who acquired the social media platform at the end of October for $44 billion.

Mr Musk said Twitter will start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts.

"These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years," he tweeted, adding that Twitter will show a view count on tweets in "a few weeks", just like videos do.

"Twitter is much more alive than people think," he said.

A further change is that Twitter will begin telling users if their posts have been suppressed, otherwise known as shadowbanning, and give them an avenue to appeal.

“Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status,” Mr Musk said in a tweet on Thursday. “So you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal.”

The announcement followed a Twitter thread by journalist Bari Weiss, who has been granted access to company documents, saying that conservative commentators had their tweets downplayed by employees.

The findings are from a trove of documents being called "The Twitter Files".

Mr Musk said that "some accounts on the right were suspended even when Twitter internally acknowledged that no rules were broken".

Meanwhile, two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when Mr Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass lay-offs disproportionately affected female employees, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court this week alleges that 57 per cent of female employees were laid off, compared to less than half of male workers, despite Twitter employing more men overall before the lay-offs.

The cutbacks continued throughout November as Mr Musk fired engineers who questioned or criticised him, and gave remaining employees the option of working "extremely hardcore" or leave.

Twitter started the year with about 7,500 employees worldwide, according to a filing with securities regulators. Now a private company, it has not disclosed how many are left.