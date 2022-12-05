Apple to enable UK customers to carry out self-service repairs

Users will be able to buy genuine parts and tools to carry out repairs themselves

An Apple iPhone 13. PA
Soraya Ebrahimi
Dec 05, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Apple customers in the UK and seven other European countries will be able to purchase genuine parts and tools to carry out self-repairs for the first time.

First launched in the US earlier this year, the tech giant’s Self Service Repair scheme offers repair manuals, tools and replacement parts for the iPhone 12 and 13 range, as well as more recent Mac laptops which contain Apple’s own chips.

Consumers will be able to access more than 200 individual parts via a special online store, with the option to buy or rent some tools.

READ MORE
Revealed: Apple’s best apps of 2022 that help people stay engaged and connected

Apple says the parts are the same ones — and at the same price — as those already available to Apple’s network of authorised repair providers, and customers can also send replaced parts back to the company for refurbishment and recycling, with credit off their purchased parts provided in many cases.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” Apple chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, said.

Best Apple stores around the world — in pictures

Apple Store, Brompton Road, London. Courtesy Apple

Apple Store, Brompton Road, London. Courtesy Apple

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair,” added Mr Williams.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

As well as the UK, the scheme is being expanded to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and Spain.

Apple iPhone through the ages — in pictures

The iPhone through the ages: Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone to the world in San Francisco, California, on January 9, 2007. It had a 3.5-inch screen and 2MP camera. Reuters

The iPhone through the ages: Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone to the world in San Francisco, California, on January 9, 2007. It had a 3.5-inch screen and 2MP camera. Reuters

Updated: December 05, 2022, 10:51 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL