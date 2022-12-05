Apple to enable UK customers to carry out self-service repairs

Apple customers in the UK and seven other European countries will be able to purchase genuine parts and tools to carry out self-repairs for the first time.

First launched in the US earlier this year, the tech giant’s Self Service Repair scheme offers repair manuals, tools and replacement parts for the iPhone 12 and 13 range, as well as more recent Mac laptops which contain Apple’s own chips.

Consumers will be able to access more than 200 individual parts via a special online store, with the option to buy or rent some tools.

Apple says the parts are the same ones — and at the same price — as those already available to Apple’s network of authorised repair providers, and customers can also send replaced parts back to the company for refurbishment and recycling, with credit off their purchased parts provided in many cases.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” Apple chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, said.

Best Apple stores around the world — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Apple Store, Brompton Road, London. Courtesy Apple

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair,” added Mr Williams.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

As well as the UK, the scheme is being expanded to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and Spain.

Apple iPhone through the ages — in pictures