Elon Musk announces future changes to Twitter verification

Twitter's new chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted that a new version of Twitter Blue will launch by the end of the month after turmoil over recent changes he made to the subscription plan.

“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29 to make sure that it is rock solid,” he tweeted.

Less than a week ago, Mr Musk allowed people to sign up for a new $7.99 monthly version of Twitter Blue that gave their account a “blue checkmark” like the ones seen on verified accounts of public figures.

Twitter Blue was suspended after a chaotic wave of fake accounts with the new blue ticks parodied US presidents, well-known dead people, and large companies like Eli Lilly. Some accounts even mocked Mr Musk and his companies.

Now, the chief executive says “Blue Verified” will launch on November 29.

He did not share details of what kind of features will be part of the subscription plan or how much it would cost.

Mr Musk also replied to a tweet saying: “All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months”.

Public figures like celebrities, elected officials and journalists have been verified with blue ticks on their profiles for years. The tick helped prevent impersonation and abuse.

It is not clear if Mr Musk's latest move will impact companies and organisations.

Some organisational Twitter accounts had “Official” labels in addition to their blue ticks but it appeared that label had been removed on some pages on Tuesday.