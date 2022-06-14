Elon Musk to address Twitter staff and take questions this week

Elon Musk will address Twitter employees at a company meeting this week, the first time the Tesla chief executive will meet workers after agreeing to buy the company for $44 billion in April, sources said.

The online meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning, and Mr Musk will take questions from Twitter employees, the sources said.

Twitter has been in disarray since the deal was announced.

Many employees are unhappy with Mr Musk, who has been openly critical of the company, its products and its policies.

Chief executive Parag Agrawal has also made changes to the top of Twitter‘s product organisation and announced cost-cutting measures since April.

In recent weeks, Mr Musk has questioned whether Twitter‘s user base is as big as the company claims, suggesting that Twitter has a big problem with spam bots.

At times it has also appeared as though Mr Musk is trying to use the alleged bot issue to renegotiate his deal, but Twitter executives have told employees they plan to enforce the agreement.

The Washington Post last week cited a source as saying Twitter's board had decided to let Mr Musk gain access to its full “fire hose” of internal data associated with the hundreds of millions of tweets posted daily at the service.

“This would end the major standoff between Musk and the board on this hot button issue which has paused the deal,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote on Twitter.

Mr Agrawal has said that fewer than 5 per cent of accounts active on any given day are bots, but that analysis cannot be replicated externally given user data privacy regulations.

