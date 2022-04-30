Elon Musk fans solicit future Twitter jobs by tweeting at him

Although Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter is still months away from closing, some of Mr Musk’s fans are soliciting future employment at the social media platform via the mercurial entrepreneur’s Twitter feed.

Considerable turnover is likely, at least based on Mr Musk’s Twitter feed, which is often critical of leadership. So Mr Musk’s followers are taking their shot.

“Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product,” wrote Nikita Bier, co-founder of a positivity-focused polling app called tbh that was acquired by Meta Platforms, in a post tagging Mr Musk on Twitter.

“I’ve been building social apps for 11 years – and not in a way that leads products to decay like a typical BigTech ‘product director dad.’”

.@elonmusk Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product. I’ve been building social apps for 11 years—and not in a way that leads products to decay like a typical BigTech “product director dad.” Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app & content creation tool. — Nikita Bier 🇺🇦 (@nikitabier) April 25, 2022

During negotiations to acquire Twitter, Mr Musk told bankers that he would be focused on the social media company’s bottom line and floated non-specific proposals to cut both costs and jobs, according to sources.

It’s unclear how Mr Musk envisions his leadership team – especially the chief executive role. The billionaire is unlikely to take the job himself, which means he’ll need to find a thick-skinned executive who can handle Mr Musk’s penchant for airing his displeasure in public.

In a regulatory filing, Mr Musk said he does not have faith in the company’s leadership, leading many to speculate that Twitter’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, is on his way out the door.

On Wednesday, Mr Musk posted two tweets that were critical of Vijaya Gadde, the executive who oversees the policy and legal teams, for a decision the company made in 2020 to restrict posting of a New York Post article about US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

A wave of trolls proceeded to wage personal attacks against Ms Gadde online, prompting former Twitter chief executive Dick Costolo to accuse Mr Musk of bullying.

For all the conflict that Mr Musk seems adept at stirring, he’s also maintained an ardent fan base who believe that the Tesla chief executive has made profound contributions to the clean energy, digital payments and space exploration sectors. Some took the same public leap as Mr Bier.

Antonio Martínez, the author of the tech insider tell-all Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley, nominated himself for a job at Twitter and even listed a brief resume fit for the platform’s 280-character tweet limit.

Even William Shatner, the actor best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise, is vying for a job as “the face of Twitter”. He’s got experience; Mr Shatner was paid in equity to be the spokesperson for Priceline.com in the early 2000s and reportedly missed out on millions in gains by selling his stake too early.

But it’s MIT Research Scientist Lex Fridman’s job solicitation, which taps into Mr Musk’s well-documented affinity for jokes including the numbers 420 or 69, that perhaps has the best chance of getting the billionaire’s attention.

“This tweet is my official job application to Twitter for the position of Chief Love Officer (CLO). I request a monthly salary of $69, preferably paid in crypto,” Mr Fridman said in a tweet. “In return, I will try my best to be useful and do what I can to increase the amount of love in the world.”

This tweet is my official job application to Twitter for the position of Chief Love Officer (CLO).



I request a monthly salary of $69, preferably paid in crypto.



In return, I will try my best to be useful and do what I can to increase the amount of love in the world. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) April 27, 2022

Mr Musk has someone in mind for the chief executive job, according to Reuters, which cited a source. He has yet to share that person’s name publicly.

The most qualified candidates might struggle with an owner like Mr Musk, who has indicated his intention to be very involved with Twitter’s day-to-day business. He has already been making proclamations about ways the product should change.

When Mr Musk married his first wife in 2000, he turned to her on the dance floor at the wedding reception and said, “I am the alpha in this relationship,” she later wrote.