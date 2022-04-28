Twitter reports spike in Q1 net income as subscriber numbers grow

Twitter reported a surge in first-quarter net income to $513.3 million, compared to $68m in the same period in 2021, days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion.

The San Francisco-based microblogging site total revenue surged almost 16 per cent year-on-year to about $1.2bn in the three months to March 31, missing analysts' estimate of $1.23bn as compiled by Refinitiv.

The company also reported a 16 per cent increase in daily active users to 229 million.

