Twitter reports spike in Q1 net income as subscriber numbers grow

The San Francisco-based microblogging site recorded a 16% increase in daily active users to 229 million.

Twitter's revenue surged almost 16 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter to about $1.2 billion. AP
Alkesh Sharma
Apr 28, 2022

Twitter reported a surge in first-quarter net income to $513.3 million, compared to $68m in the same period in 2021, days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion.

The San Francisco-based microblogging site total revenue surged almost 16 per cent year-on-year to about $1.2bn in the three months to March 31, missing analysts' estimate of $1.23bn as compiled by Refinitiv.

The company also reported a 16 per cent increase in daily active users to 229 million.

More to follow ....

Updated: April 28, 2022, 2:31 PM
