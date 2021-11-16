Spotify outage kills the music for thousands of users

Spotify down reports flooded the internet on Tuesday as thousands of users reported getting an error 404 message and the service not working properly.

Outage monitor Down Detector recorded a huge surge in Spotify outage reports, with its UK arm recording nearly 17,000 by 18.00 GMT.

Down Detector estimates nearly half of all app users are affected in some way, although the online streaming giant isn't the only tech platform to experience problems.

Twitter account Alpha Intel posted that companies including Etsy, Google Snapchat and Pokemon Go were also affected.

Apex Down: A major widespread outage is affecting lots of services, including Google, Spotify, Discord, PlayStation, and more.



Spotify also took to Twitter to say it was "aware of some issues" and was "checking them out".