Global leaders to convene at Expo 2020 Dubai site to participate in GMIS

The UAE will host the fourth Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) from November 22 to 23 at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, followed by other events and conferences from November 24 to 27.

This year's theme is Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitisation for Prosperity.

The six-day event will see more than 125 global leaders from the public and private sectors convening to explore the latest advances in manufacturing technologies.

Quote We are excited to welcome like-minded partners from all over the world to the UAE and look forward to engaging in thought provoking debates Badr Al Olama, head of the GMIS organising committee

The conference is expected to provide a platform for leaders to discuss the trends shaping the future of industry, as global businesses rapidly embrace digitalisation, shape new business models and revitalise operations, GMIS said in a statement.

The agenda will focus on key themes such as supply chain operations, Society 5.0, increasing digital mobility at work, sustainable manufacturing, gender equality, evolving integration of humans and machines, repurposing capabilities and the potential of energy as a service.

It will include conferences on various topics such as global prosperity, alternative and renewable energy, fifth-generation connectivity and green industry.

“Today, traditional business strategies are no longer effective. Organisations from both the private and public sector must increase their investments in cutting-edge digital strategies in order to create a lasting competitive advantage, revamp their operational models, maximise productivity and increase environmental sustainability,” Badr Al Olama, head of the GMIS organising committee, said.

“We are excited to welcome like-minded partners from all over the world to the UAE and look forward to engaging in thought provoking debates.”

GMIS, a joint initiative between the UAE and the UN Industrial Development Organisation, or Unido, intends to build bridges between manufacturers, governments, NGOs, innovators and investors to further develop manufacturing and fuel post-pandemic recovery.

The first two events were held in Abu Dhabi in March 2017 and in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in July 2019, with each conference having an attendance of more than 3,000 delegates from more than 40 countries.

Global spending on artificial intelligence systems is expected to hit $97.9 billion by 2023. The upcoming GMIS summit will include a focus on the evolving integration of humans and machines. Reuters

The third was initially scheduled for April 2020, alongside the Hannover Messe 2020 trade fair, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It was later held online.

Recent global events have spurred changes in the manufacturing industry, including enormous opportunities for digital transformation, said Patrick Byrne, chief executive of GE Digital.

“As leaders from across countries and industries prepare to gather in the UAE, we have an exciting opportunity to develop a new global agenda for economic revival and industrial innovation that brings digital solutions, lean practices and a focus on safety to the forefront,” said Mr Byrne.

“I look forward to interacting with industry experts … to discuss solutions and collaborations for a bright future,” he added.

Chief executives and senior leaders from global businesses such as GE Digital, Thales, General Motors, SAP, Lockheed Martin, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Unilever, Microsoft, Ericsson, Sberbank, Skolkovo Foundation and Nokia will participate in the event, GMIS said.

Joining from the UAE are senior industry leaders from various entities, including Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Dubai Economy, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Steel, Etihad Rail, Etisalat, Strata, Sanad, Taziz, Dubai Industrial City and G42.

Chief executives and industry leaders will be joined by ministers and senior policymakers from across the world, including the UAE, Russia, the UK, Brazil, Israel, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, South Africa, Cambodia and Cameroon.

The GMIS week will provide a stage for business leaders and government stakeholders to discuss latest opportunities for innovation, economic growth and a cleaner future, Steven Kiefer, president of GM International, said.

“The global automotive industry is undergoing one of the most significant changes in its history, with significant advancements in the technology that will deliver safer, more efficient and zero emissions technologies.”

“The integration of software and hardware lie at the heart of this transformation, as we reinvent the vehicle ownership experience,” said Mr Kiefer.

The event will also run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.