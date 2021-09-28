Dewa and GMIS team up to explore adoption of tech and accelerate energy efficiency

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) is partnering with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to promote the adoption of advanced technologies for energy efficiency and accelerate sustainable energy usage in the industrial sector.

Dewa is joining the global summit as a foundation partner and will share its expertise in implementing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, the GMIS on Tuesday.

The Dubai utility company, which is helping to drive the low-carbon future transition in the UAE, will collaborate with the GMIS to promote the use of advanced energy saving solutions such as smart applications and meters to eliminate energy wastage.

“Dewa’s partnership with the GMIS is a crucial step in strengthening global and regional commitments by leveraging the latest technologies, policies and opportunities to build a more sustainable future for all and to mitigate climate change,” said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

Dewa plays a key role in Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 per cent of the emirate’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The authority has already launched several mega-projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

“Clean energy will also come from the Green Hydrogen project and the Hydroelectric Power Station in Hatta,” Mr Al Tayer said.

“To support the Dubai 10X initiative … which aims to make Dubai a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities, we launched Digital Dewa, our digital arm, to reshape the concept of utilities and contribute to building a digital future for Dubai and achieving government strategies,” he said.

Sustainability and energy efficiency are at the heart of the GMIS, which will hold panel sessions, presentations, interactive workshops and networking events on topics, including the future of renewable energy, digital mobility at work, women in leadership, the importance of quantum machine learning and navigating health and safety in a cyber-physical environment.

“Since its inception, Dewa has laid out a clear vision to adopt disruptive technologies and enable collaboration to drive the transition towards clean and alternative energy sources,” said Badr Al Olama, head of the GMIS Organising Committee. “Through this partnership we will strengthen our shared commitment to capitalise on emerging technologies to promote long-term, inclusive economic progress and support the advancement of Sustainable Development Goals.”

The global summit, which is scheduled to be held at the Expo 2020 from November 22 to 27, will host governments, business and civil society leaders to discuss how data, connectivity and advanced technologies are shaping the future of manufacturing, sustainable energy production, supply chain management and green manufacturing.