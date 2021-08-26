Saudi Arabia unveils locally-made smart chip and new tech initiatives worth $1bn

People attend a launch event of a number of regional technological initiatives in Riyadh on Wednesday. The kingdom has joined forces with leading technology giants to improve its digital competencies. AFP

Saudi Arabia unveiled its first locally-made smart chip and announced a slew of new high-tech initiatives worth 4 billion Saudi riyals ($1.07bn) in partnership with 10 global tech giants to improve its technological prowess.

The new initiatives announced on Wednesday in Riyadh aim to boost innovation and the digital capabilities of the kingdom and produce one programmer out of every 100 Saudi nationals by 2030, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

The Arab world's largest economy has tied up with leading technology giants that include Amazon, Google, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Trend Micro and Avance Security, who will establish digital capability centres and innovation hubs for tech start-ups in different parts of the country.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha also unveiled the first Saudi-made smart chip that will be used in military, civil and commercial equipment and applications. The new chip is faster than existing chips in the market, Mr Alswaha said.

Digital transformation is among the central pillars of the kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative that seeks to diversify the economy, nurture local industries and reduce the reliance on oil.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha unveiled the first Saudi-made smart chip. AFP

The kingdom is creating an artificial intelligence-friendly ecosystem that incorporates data analytics, high-speed broadband and 5G deployment. The country’s big data and AI market is expected to reach $891.7 million by 2026, growing at an annual rate of 32.6 per cent from last year’s $164.9m, according to research consultancy Mordor Intelligence.

Saudi Arabia aims to be one of the top five countries globally in AI and it needs the creation of 25,000 specialist jobs in the field by 2030, Abdullah Al Ghamdi, the head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), said.

The country is also investing heavily in big projects such as the $500bn futuristic city, Neom. It is also building the Red Sea, Qidiya and Waad Al Shamal developments, which are all tech-first projects with smart city infrastructure.

During Wednesday’s event, the kingdom also unveiled the Saudi-Chinese eWTP Arabia Capital Fund that is supported by China’s eWTP Capital and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund. It aims to back emerging technology companies in the country with a capital of 1.5bn riyals.

The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, and the kingdom's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched one of the biggest technological initiatives, Tuwaiq 1000 boot camp. Started in the kingdom's 13 regions with 40 training camps, this project will cover four areas – cyber security, programming, electronic games and AI and data science.

The kingdom also announced it will host the technology conference and exhibition, Leap, next year that will contribute to the nation's goal of boosting the information and communication technology sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by 50 per cent to 50bn riyals by 2025.

The Leap event is backed by a number of government organisations, including the MCIT.

Saudi Arabia aims to attract foreign and local investment worth over 75bn riyals in the fields of data and AI by 2030 and is looking to develop customised applications that could propel the use of Arabic language in AI algorithms and software.

AI is expected to contribute up to 12.4 per cent of the country’s GDP – equivalent to 506.5bn riyals – by 2030, according to the consultancy PwC.

AI is expected to contribute up to 12.4 per cent of Saudi Arabia's economy by 2030. AFP

In October, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Telecommunication Union – a UN-backed internet and telecoms agency – to promote best practices of AI solutions globally.

Saudi Arabia is competing with other regional technology centres such as the UAE, which offers long-term visas to technology entrepreneurs and professionals from around the world.

The UAE recently signed a pact with companies such as Google and Amazon to train 100,000 programmers and coders within the next five years and create 1,000 digital companies to boost its economy.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mobile phone packages comparison

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers

