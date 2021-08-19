Saudi Arabia's PIF snaps up a stake in luxury car maker Pagani

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund bought a stake in Italian luxury car maker Pagani, which makes some of the most expensive supercars in the world and counts Mark Zuckerberg and Lionel Messi among its list of high-profile clients.

The Public Investment Fund will become a minority shareholder in Pagani upon completion of the deal, which remains subject to customary conditions, the company said on Thursday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the long-term strategic partnership that will help Pagani in the next chapter of its growth plan, the PIF becomes a stakeholder alongside existing minority shareholders Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone, the company said.

Quote Mark Zuckerberg reportedly bought a Pagani Huayra for $1.4m in 2014

The Pagani family, which founded the company in 1992, will remain majority shareholder, while Horacio Pagani, founder, chief executive and chief design officer, retains his leadership position.

"We are proud to announce an important partnership with PIF, a key step in our long-term growth strategy, which envisages significant investments to ensure that our next hypercars will keep conveying unique emotions, irrespective of their powertrain technology," Mr Pagani said.

"PIF represents the ideal partner to further consolidate Pagani positioning as a brand in the hypercars segment as well as to support its expansion strategy in the lifestyle segment."

The Pagani Huayra BC ‘Pacchetto Tempesta’ comes with an AMG V12 engine and will be produced in limited numbers with a $2.5m price tag.

The sovereign wealth fund is a central plank of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan that seeks to diversify the Arab world's largest economy and reduce its reliance on oil. The fund's investments in US publicly listed companies were valued at $15.94 billion at the end of the second quarter of this year. Under a five-year strategy that was announced in January, the fund aims to more than double the value of its assets under management to $1.07 trillion and commit $40bn annually to develop the kingdom's economy.

In 2018, Pagani which is based near Modena, Italy stunned car enthusiasts with its Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta that came with a $17.5 million price tag and dubbed it the world's most expensive sports car that year.

In addition to variations of its Pagani Huayra, which starts at list price of $2m, the company also creates special and one-off editions. Mr Zuckerberg reportedly bought a Pagani Huayra for $1.4m in 2014 before its price increased.

UBS Investment Bank acted as financial adviser to Pagani, while Withers Studio Legale was legal adviser to the selling shareholders. Rothschild & Co and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as PIF’s financial and legal adviser.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Women's World T20, Asia Qualifier, in Bangkok UAE fixtures Mon Nov 20, v China; Tue Nov 21, v Thailand; Thu Nov 23, v Nepal; Fri Nov 24, v Hong Kong; Sun Nov 26, v Malaysia; Mon Nov 27, Final (The winners will progress to the Global Qualifier)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

UJDA CHAMAN Produced: Panorama Studios International Directed: Abhishek Pathak Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Grusha Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla Rating: 3.5 /5 stars

