Saudi Arabia to unveil tech initiatives for programmers and entrepreneurs

A technology summit in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is set to unveil new technology programmes next week.

Saudi Arabia will launch some of the region’s largest technology initiatives for programmers and entrepreneurs next week as it looks to broaden its digital economic base.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will present the technology initiatives at a ceremony it is hosting next Wednesday, according to a state-run Saudi Press Agency report.

The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones will also join the ministry’s initiative, along with several local public and private entities, as well as international companies.

Participants will be able to “seize opportunities of the digital economy and serve the technology communities in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa region”, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia, Opec’s top oil exporter, is trying to develop its technology sector and boost its digital economy. The kingdom regards digital transformation to be among the central pillars of its Vision 2030 agenda that aims to cut its dependence on oil.

The kingdom is investing heavily in big projects such as the $500-billion futuristic city, Neom. It is also building the Red Sea, Qidiya and Waad Al Shamal developments, which are all tech-first projects with smart city infrastructure.

Riyadh has boosted spending on the digitisation of government services and has opened up its technology sector to foreign investors as part of its economic diversification agenda.

The country's communications ministry said the initiatives being unveiled next week will “contribute to strengthening the kingdom's role as a regional technology hub embracing innovators, programmers and entrepreneurs from various technology sectors”.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy, is competing with other regional technology centres such as the UAE, which offers long-term visas to technology entrepreneurs and professionals from around the globe.

The UAE recently signed a deal with a host of technology companies such as Google and Amazon to train 100,000 programmers and coders within the next five years and create 1,000 digital companies to boost its economy.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

