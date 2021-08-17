Malware attacks in Middle East jump 17% to 161 million in first half of 2021

Malware attacks in the Middle East increased almost 17 per cent on an annual basis to 161 million in the first half of this year amid a rapid digital transformation of the region, a new report has found.

Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar are among the countries that have reported a sharp rise in malware attacks, cybersecurity company Kaspersky said in the report.

Oman recorded the biggest increase of attacks at 67 per cent, followed by Kuwait (64 per cent), Bahrain (45 per cent), Egypt (32 per cent) and Qatar (16 per cent). But the UAE – the second biggest Arab economy – recorded a mere 7 per cent rise in attacks.

Malware is malicious software designed by cyber criminals to damage a computer, server or an entire online network.

It can get into a device in several ways, including by a user clicking on an infected link or advertisement, opening an attachment in a spam email or by downloading a malicious app.

The Middle East has become a target for cyber criminals amid a rise in remote working owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and rapid digital transformation of the region's economies, according to the Moscow-based company, which did not disclose the methodology of its report.

Cyber criminals are trying to exploit the “lack of user education or cyber security understanding”, said Maher Yamout, senior security researcher for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky.

“Even though the scourge of malware has always been of concern, the past 12 months have highlighted how hackers are refocusing their efforts to compromise consumer and corporate systems and gain access to critical data and information," he said.

Turkey, which registered 44 million malware attacks between January and June – nearly a quarter of all malware attacks in the region. It recorded a drop of 4.4 per cent in the first six months of the year.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, registered 42 million attacks, the UAE (34 million), Oman (14 million), Kuwait (11 million) and Bahrain (five million), the report found.

Victims of cyber crime worldwide lose $318 billion each year, according to UK technology comparison website Comparitech.

About 71.1 million people in the world fall victim to cyber crime annually – which equates to nearly 900 victims for every 100,000 people. The average victim’s loss is $4,476 for every cyber crime, Comparitech found.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is among the recent victims of cyber criminals in the region. The hospital has started an investigation after hackers targeted some of its servers, it said on Monday.

Hackers have become more targeted with their attack strategies, focusing on advanced persistent threat-type attacks that are intended to steal sensitive data, Kaspersky said.

With so many people working remotely and accessing corporate networks from their personal devices, the companies must identify the rapidly expanding attack surface, Mr Yamout said.

“These devices might not have an adequate level of protection, meaning that once they are compromised and an employee logs into the network, hackers can potentially get access to sensitive data and cripple the organisation," he said.

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

