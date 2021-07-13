Didi warns of negative impact after it is forced to remove 25 more apps

The Chinese ride-hailing company's main app was pulled from mobile app stores a week ago

Chinese ride-hailing app Didi has removed the enterprise version of its core service from mobile app stores, as well apps covering finance and delivery. Reuters

Bloomberg
Jul 13, 2021

Didi Chuxing said it faces a negative impact after it complied with a Chinese order to remove 25 more apps from mobile app stores for breaching the country's data security laws.

China’s cyber space regulator on Friday banned downloads of the apps, which it accused of “serious illegal collection and use of personal information”.

They included the enterprise version of Didi's core service, as well as apps covering finance and delivery.

Didi’s US-traded shares fell by 7.2 per cent in New York on Monday. That adds to a rout that began after the Cyber Space Administration of China stunned the industry and investors by launching a probe into the company only two days after it pulled off the second-largest US initial public offering by a Chinese company.

The company went public at $14 a share less than two weeks ago and reached $16.40 before the crackdown. It closed at $11.16 in New York on Monday.

Didi’s main app, which functions much in the same way as Uber's, was pulled from mobile app stores a week ago. The company said at the time that the move would have a negative effect on its business.

Updated: July 13th 2021, 7:17 AM
Tips to avoid getting scammed

1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday

2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment

3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone

4) Try not to close the sale at night

5) Don't be rushed into a sale 

6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

The bio

Who inspires you?

I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist

How do you relax?

Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres.

What is favourite book?

The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times

What is your favourite Arabic film?

Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki

What is favourite English film?

Mamma Mia

Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google?

If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.  

 

THE SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: six-speed manual
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds
Price: Dh230,000
On sale: now

The specs

Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: eight-speed PDK

Power: 630bhp

Torque: 820Nm

Price: Dh683,200

On sale: now

The Book of Collateral Damage

Sinan Antoon

(Yale University Press)

