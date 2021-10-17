Generation Start-up: how one Dubai company wants to revolutionise mindful consumption

Sooraj Das, 32, is among a new crop of entrepreneurs that embodies eco-consciousness in business.

A former marketing professional with a background in banking and finance, Mr Das realised that his corporate skills could be a force for planetary good.

Hybrid Hippie, which focused on selling sustainably sourced products such as yoga mats made of natural rubber, cork, and hemp, as well as everyday items made from recycled or upcycled materials, was born.

Bootstrapping Hybrid Hippie with $150,000 in 2019, he launched the products in February 2020, just around the time Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

"I bootstrapped it [because] I had to make sure that my costs were optimal right from day one," Mr Das says.

"So there were a lot of elements. For example, like the brand itself, the brand and product designs were something that I had kind of done myself."

Despite the pandemic disrupting supply chains, Hybrid Hippie now sells across five continents and delivers within five business days.

The market share of sustainable products could rise to 25 per cent in the US alone by 2021 as consumers become more conscious, a survey by Nielsen showed. A separate study by Deloitte showed that 28 per cent of consumers have stopped buying certain products owing to ethical or environmental concerns, with Gen Z adopting more sustainable behaviour than the other age groups.

Nearly 50 per cent reduced how much they buy and 45 per cent stopped purchasing certain brands because of ethical or sustainability concerns.

Selling to customers in places such as Australia, Europe and the US has also made Mr Das cognisant of the start-up's carbon footprint.

The company is working to offset its carbon impact by committing to plant trees in partnership with Vermont-based non-profit company One Tree Planted. Hybrid Hippie customers receive a free, personalised certificate following their purchase. It allows them to choose a location for a sapling as part of the company's climate-neutral agenda.

"Over the last year until August 2021, we planted close to 1,800 trees around the globe," Mr Das says.

"And, naturally, this translates to approximately 30,000 kilos of carbon dioxide equivalent that are taken out of the atmosphere on a yearly basis.

"So this is not a one-time thing. And each tree is meant to last you at least 40 to 70 years. So the 30,000 kilograms [of carbon dioxide] that we've [offset] is naturally going to multiply over the coming years as [the trees] grow larger."

Mr Das's commitment to carbon neutrality is in line with the UAE's recent pledge to reach net-zero by the middle of the century. The country, which is Opec's third-biggest oil producer, is the first Gulf Arab nation to make this commitment, ahead of the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

The UAE's recent pledge on climate neutrality follows years of planning to transition its fossil fuel-based economy to run on cleaner forms of energy. However, the UAE's efforts to navigate energy transition are still nascent. Companies such as Hybrid Hippie, which have accumulated significant carbon credit owing to their reforestation programme, will have to look elsewhere to be able to monetise such eco-friendly gains.

However, Mr Das, who rejects the label of a "social business" says he is happy to wait and allow things to take their natural course. Hybrid Hippie is not after a massive scale-up of business and would rather focus on ethical employment and promote mindful use of its products.

Hybrid Hippie employs workers in places like Nepal, where it manufactures mats made from Himalayan hemp, a natural fibre with high durability that is also easily biodegradable. Photo: Hybrid Hippie

"We don't want products that you use once or twice and come back to us. So I think one of the objectives for us is to have that fine line, which separates mindless consumption from products that you really need," Mr Das says.

"That's the way that we've built our business and we know that there's going to be an impact with that on our cash flow, of course. But I think this is a given [since] our whole idea [is] of running the business ethically," he says.

Hybrid Hippie employs workers in places like Nepal, where it manufactures mats made from Himalayan hemp, a natural fibre with high durability that is also easily biodegradable.

"Some of the criteria that I made sure that we've been holding on to are [ensuring] none of our production units work longer than 12 hours. And [employees] are fairly paid in line with the average that is required for a person to live comfortably," Mr Das says.

Hybrid Hippie's ethos of mindful consumption also extends to investment. Unlike most conventional start-ups, it is not open to just any investor. New funding could come with provisions for massive scale-up and a rapid increase in sales volumes, which could go against the company's ethics.

"I get asked: 'Are you guys not looking for funding?' And this is a key thing that keeps being brought up on multiple occasions. I would say, we're not aggressively looking for funding," Mr Das says.

"The reason being is, it's kind of a very niche market and this is a very tricky situation, I think, in the business that we are in. And for me, I definitely would be open to funding, if the right investor comes along, whose ideals and values meet ours."

Q&A with Sooraj Das, founder and CEO of Hybrid Hippie

How much funding would you require, if the right investor comes along?

Our initial capital is based around $150,000. Naturally, on top of about every month, we put close to around $10,000 for our advertising campaigns. We're purely online in terms of our advertising spend. There are certain months when this goes up, for example in November and December, when we get into the last quarter. We've got to bump up our advertising spends and so on. So I would say a million dollars would really do a lot of things to kind of take us into a better position in terms of our strategy.

What is next in the evolution of Hybrid Hippie?

We've got growth plans and we're building a marketplace. And the whole objective of this marketplace is to build a platform for smaller businesses based out of the UAE. They're kind of strapped on cash. So often they spend nothing on marketing. They have zero marketing budgets and they only spend on outdoor events. Our personal goal before the end of the year is to go live with at least a set of 10 to 20 brands.

How are you planning to expand?

Our second-highest sales are from the US. So naturally, every time we fly products from our Dubai warehouse to the US, we're causing a crazy amount of carbon footprint. So the US is next on our list in terms of a fulfillment centre, which we're working on and should be live by November, in time for the season.

Who are your customers?

It is usually somebody who is trying to live consciously. People who have an interest in, let's say, yoga or interested in veganism. The entire product range is 100 per cent vegan. There's no animal testing, even in cosmetics, and we stand by it. So there is no unknown.

Which company or business inspired your entrepreneurial journey?

In Sweden, there's a company called A Good Company and I know them. It was a start-up, too, but they have kind of expanded their product range. Personally, one of the companies that I really admire, which is sustainability oriented is Patagonia and I think that's a very beautiful story. It is what I would envision [for] ourselves without losing our morals. They have bootstrapped it until today and it was founded in 1973.

Company profile

Company: Hybrid Hippie

Date started: 2019

Founders: Sooraj Das

Based: Dubai

Sector: Sustainable e-commerce

Employees: Eight

Investors: $150,000 [self-funded]