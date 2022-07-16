Abu Dhabi launches green label campaign for eco-friendly industrial companies

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has started a green labelling programme as part of its 50-year plan to make the UAE capital the world’s best in ecological conservation.

The Green Industries label, which is a major initiative of the recently launched Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, encourages industrial facilities to find innovative pollution control solutions and apply best environmental practices, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Saturday.

Organisations that achieve outstanding performance will be granted an environmental label by the agency, the statement said. It will be valid for one year.

“The launch of Green Industries comes under the framework of our comprehensive programme to protect environmental gains in Abu Dhabi through an integrated strategy for sustainable development, the integrated management of water resources and improvement of air quality and waste management,” said Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, the agency's secretary general.

“This multidisciplinary effort helps preserve biological diversity, increase environmental awareness and contribute to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

The UAE is taking the lead regionally and stepping up efforts to hit its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through a wide-ranging green strategy focused on a shift to renewable energy and the adoption of new technology.

The Emirates recorded the largest increase in renewable energy capacity worldwide over the past decade, Australia-based aggregator Compare the Market said in a May report.

Capacity surged to 2,540 megawatts in 2020, from 13MW in 2011, the report found.

“The main objective of this programme is to increase consumer awareness of the environmental impacts of industrial processes and the importance of choosing the most environmentally friendly products,” Ms Al Dhaheri said.

“The shift in market demand for eco-products will encourage these enterprises to apply best environmental practices in a bid to attract more consumers.”

The agency awarded the honorary Green Label to Emirates Global Aluminium, the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside of the oil and gas sector; Nawah Energy Company, the operator of the Barakah nuclear energy plant, and Al Wafi Food Products, part of the Wafi Group, according to the statement.

The three facilities were judged through environmental inspections and monitoring reports. The establishments were rewarded for their compliance with environmental laws and investment in research and development to find innovative solutions for pollution control and conservation of natural resources.

The programme will award facilities a Green Industries label based on environmental criteria in four categories.

The first is the demand-side management of resources, which looks to rationalise consumption, while considering the optimal use of energy and preservation of resources.

The second category relates to pollution reduction from primary and secondary operations, the agency said.

The third category involves entities that have a history of compliance with agency requirements. The programme also includes an assessment category that honours innovative approaches by entities to protect the environment, promote economic growth and enhance the quality of life for Abu Dhabi residents.

Industries must adhere to criteria in all four categories to be awarded the Green Industries label, the agency said.

Industrial facilities can apply for the label online. The agency will review the applications, with visits to the participating facilities to ensure their compliance with the programme’s criteria.

The Green Industries label will be awarded to compliant facilities to market their company and products, the agency said.

It will train facilities in industrial sectors on how to comply with the programme’s criteria and application procedures.