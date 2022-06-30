UAE partners with Siemens and Audi amid e-mobility push

The UAE has joined forces with German engineering giant Siemens and car manufacturer Audi to expand the electric vehicle charging network and boost the adoption of EVs across the country.

The agreement comes after the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selected Siemens technology earlier this month for a nationwide network of ultra-fast chargers. The ministry said it would deploy 10 Siemens Sicharge D 160kW ultra-fast chargers on the motorways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

All are cloud-connected devices which allow operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.

“The UAE is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is on track to being the leader in the Middle East and North Africa in reaching this target,” said Sharif Al Olama, under-secretary of MoEI.

“Electric vehicles are integral to this effort, and providing fast, efficient and convenient EV charging infrastructure with partners like Siemens and Audi is a crucial step in the energy transition,” he added.

In October, the UAE announced an ambitious strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050, with the country investing Dh600 billion ($164bn) in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades.

The global EV market continues to grow amid a government and societal shift towards energy conservation.

Global sales of EVs more than doubled to 6.6 million in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.

The sales value of the market surged 77 per cent annually to about $273bn in 2021, doubling to $110bn in China alone, BloombergNEF data showed.

The UAE is leading the Middle East region in EV adoption.

Nearly 52 per cent of UAE residents are considering a switch to hybrid or electric motoring, according to a recent survey by Audi Abu Dhabi. About 25 per cent of people surveyed are waiting for more EV options to be launched before buying, the research, which polled 1,000 residents in the UAE, found.

Last month, Abu Dhabi released the regulatory policy for EV charging infrastructure in the emirate. The policy established the requirements and standards for setting up of EV charging stations across Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has released a regulatory policy for electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the emirate. The initiative is a significant step towards creating a framework to meet the UAE’s Net Zero emissions targets by 2050. pic.twitter.com/vabArgkrk4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 25, 2022

“We have been very vocal about our commitment to electrification in the region and look forward through this collaboration to developing solutions that will support EV customers in the UAE based around the latest technologies and charging solutions,” said Carsten Bender, managing director of Audi Middle East.

By 2026, Audi is expected to introduce more than 20 all-electric models. The company is investing in several initiatives focusing on the development of a high-performance charging infrastructure to contribute to EV readiness in the region.