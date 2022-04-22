Polestar 2 UAE pricing confirmed as electric car pop-up shop opens in Dubai

Polestar 2, the new electric car from the premium Swedish brand, is now available in the UAE at a starting price lower than a Tesla Model 3.

Polestar recently linked up with Al-Futtaim Automotive to distribute the car in the Emirates and has opened a pop-up shop at Dubai's City Walk, the company said.

Its fully electric five-door sedan, which has been available elsewhere in the world for a couple of years, currently comes in three versions, each offering a mix of performance and range.

In the UAE, Polestar 2 prices start from Dh161,900 ($44,084) for the standard-range single motor version, featuring one electric motor with 231 horsepower and 330Nm of torque and a 69kWh battery pack providing up to 444 kilometres of electric range.

The Polestar 2 at City Walk in Dubai.

The long-range single motor version is priced from Dh200,900, and comes with a larger 78 kWh battery and up to 54km of electric range.

A third long-range dual motor variant costs upwards of Dh210,900 and features all-wheel drive with a total output of 408hp, 660Nm of torque, and up to 482km of electric range with a 78 kWh battery.

By comparison, a new rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 starts at Dh184,990 in the UAE and offers an electric range of 491km. The estimated delivery time is February 2023, according to the Tesla website. The company is currently facing supply chain challenges.

“Anticipation for Polestar 2 in the UAE is high, and we’re excited to give customers the first opportunity to engage with both Polestar and the Polestar 2," said Mohamed Kassem, general manager for Polestar in the UAE.

"The launch of Polestar in the UAE aligns with the government’s strategic target of net zero emissions by 2050."

Rising fuel costs and a growing awareness of the dangers of climate change are increasingly convincing people to seek alternatives to traditional modes of transport.

About 29 per cent of UAE residents would consider buying an electric vehicle, a survey conducted last year by Audi Abu Dhabi found.

Some of the electric cars available in the UAE at present include Tesla Model S/X/3, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Audi e-tron, Mercedes Benz EQC and Renault ZOE.

Sweden-headquartered Polestar was established by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding as a standalone premium EV manufacturer in 2017. Its vehicles are currently on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific.

By 2023, the company plans to have its cars in about 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently produced in two plants in China, with additional manufacturing planned in the US.