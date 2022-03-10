New flying hydrogen boat celebrates UAE's pearl legacy

A flying boat powered by hydrogen that celebrates the UAE's pearl legacy was unveiled at the Dubai International Boat Show on Thursday.

The boat, called X-Pearl, has been designed to transport up to eight passengers "at the crossroads of the comfort of a luxury car, the convenience of a fast boat, and the stability of a plane", according to French company SeaBubbles, which designed and built it.

SeaBubbles has signed an agreement with the UAE's Al Masaood Group for the development of hydrogen projects in the country.

The company envisages X-Pearl being used as a water taxi, VIP shuttle and for eco-tourism in protected areas or as a private yachting.

"Navigating on the SeaBubbles X-Pearl is as smooth for the passengers as it is for the environment … a sensation that mirrors a high-tech zero-emission flying pearl above the water,” said Virginie Seurat, vice president of SeaBubbles.

The boat operates by flying on submerged wings that lift the craft like a plane.

A hydrogen fuel cell generates the supply of electricity for the internal systems, and propulsion pods and a battery pack support it during flight to balance its power needs.

The craft, which only emits water, aims at relying on renewable energy sources.

Also, foils fitted on the boat reduce its "wetted surface area", helping optimise the on-board power usage. This represents a saving of 35 per cent of necessary power for the same speed as compared to a regular boat, SeaBubbles said.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the world's first hydrogen-powered hydrofoil is to be manufactured in Dubai.

The Jet ZeroEmission, a Switzerland-based start-up, signed an agreement with the UAE’s Zenith Marine Services and Dwyn to manufacture and operate what it called the first clean energy, hydrogen-powered "flying boat" called The Jet.

It has the capacity for eight to 12 passengers, and is equipped with two fuel cells and other environmentally friendly technologies to help reduce carbon emissions.