Adnec pledges to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company promised to produce net-zero events by 2050 on Thursday as it pledged to support a greener future for the sector.

The company, which also owns London’s largest international exhibition and convention centre, ExCeL London, has backed the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative, a new industry alliance to address climate change, which coincides with the UN climate change conference Cop26 in Glasgow.

Adnec, one of the first UAE events organisations to make the green pledge, said it is committed to “ensuring the sustainable development of the Mice [Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions] industry in the UAE, wider region and world” by joining the global mission led by events trade associations to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group chief executive of Adnec, said “it is a critical time for global action”, with the company “honoured” to support the sustainable future of the sector.

“Through our net-zero commitment, we aspire to bring about meaningful change for the entire value chain of the Mice industry," Mr Al Dhaheri said.

“The signing of this pledge is augmented by our long-term partnership with the Global Association of The Exhibition Industry [UFI], who play a key role in shaping important conversations in our business, and we are thrilled to join them and other venues, organisers, exhibitors and suppliers in driving the sector towards net zero."

The Cop26 talks in Glasgow aim to secure enough national promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions to keep the rise in the average global temperature to 1.5°C, with a number of important pledges already made including commitments to phase out coal, slash methane gas emission and reduce deforestation.

Adnec said its green commitment supports the Paris Agreement goals, as well as the UAE's strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 2050, unveiled last month, with Dh600bn ($163.35bn) invested in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades.

The UAE was the first GCC country to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement and the first country in the Mena region to commit to an economywide reduction in emissions.

“Events are a key driver of conversations and we are looking forward to rethink how we can utilise our resources and infrastructure to connect with our stakeholders and partners sustainably,” Mr Al Dhaheri said.