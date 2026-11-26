Dubai's Nakheel Properties has awarded a Dh1.4 billion ($381 million) contract for the construction of 176 villas on Palm Jebel Ali, as momentum continues in the emirate's real estate sector amid challenges posed by the Iran war.

The contract, won by Dubai-based Ginco General Contracting, covers 128 beach villas and 48 coral villas across fronds A to D, Nakheel said on Thursday.

The villas are expected to be completed within two years of the start of work, the company added.

“Palm Jebel Ali is a defining destination in Dubai’s coastal growth … we have a responsibility to create connected, enduring communities that enhance quality of life for residents,” said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate, parent company of Nakheel.

Spanning 13.4km, Palm Jebel Ali will be twice as big as Palm Jumeirah when completed. It will feature seven islands and 16 fronds, adding more than 90km of beachfront. It is expected to provide 35,000 families with beachside residences, green spaces and other amenities, as well as 80 hotels and resorts.

Dubai Holding Real Estate chief executive Khalid Al Malik, left, and Ginco General Contracting managing director Masood Gheyath at the signing ceremony. Photo: Nakheel Show caption: Dubai Holding Real Estate chief executive Khalid Al Malik, l…

The project is part of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, supporting the emirate’s expansion, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Nakheel’s sales have also been strong. The developer this week said it recorded Dh5.5 billion in sales from the first phase of its new Palm Springs project, with all 977 villas and townhouses sold, citing strong “demand for family homes”.

The 3.8 million-square-metre Palm Springs, unveiled this month, is a residential master plan featuring a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments across 15 neighbourhoods. It follows the launch of 222 Palm Jebel Ali beachfront residences, which Nakheel put up for sale in June.

In August, Nakheel started handing over 892 villas and townhouses at the redeveloped Jebel Ali Village near Ibn Battuta Mall, more than four years after the community’s original 290 homes were demolished.

Property developers are continuing to launch projects in Dubai despite concerns about a market slowdown as the Iran war continues.

Last week, Meraas, another developer under Dubai Holding Real Estate, launched 97 four and five-bedroom villas at its Nad Al Sheba Gardens project.

Also last week, Meraas started a new phase of its Solaya project, the beachfront community in Jumeirah 1 developed in partnership with BGRE, formerly Brookfield Properties.