UAE Property: 'Should I invest in Dubai now or wait?'

Question: I’m a Dubai resident and was planning to buy this year, but the regional crisis has made me very nervous. I wanted to hear your take on whether an investor should wait, or if this is actually a sensible time to buy? MN, Dubai

Answer: This is one of the most common and important questions I'm being asked right now and the honest answer is, I guess it depends less on the headlines and more on your own time frame.

Whenever geopolitical uncertainty rises, people naturally become more cautious and we are seeing that play out today. Buyers are taking longer to commit, more negotiations are happening and some sellers are potentially becoming more flexible given their own motivations to sell. But that is very different from saying the market has stopped functioning or that values are suddenly collapsing, which it hasn't and they are not. What we are seeing is a market that is becoming more rational and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

If you are buying a property to live in for the next five to 10 years, this may actually be one of the better times to make a move, not because the market is weak, but because the emotional frenzy has subsided. You are more likely now to have a proper conversation, negotiate a realistic deal and buy with a clearer head than during a hotter, more aggressive phase of any cycle.

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I would caution against purchasing property simply because you think every property in Dubai is now "on sale" – that is simply not the case. The best homes, in the best communities, with the best layouts and realistic service charges are still holding up well. Where buyers may find opportunities is in overpriced secondary stock, overleveraged sellers, or off-plan positions where the owner is under pressure.

So, if you are buying for your own use and you know the property suits your lifestyle and long-term plans, I would not let short-term regional anxiety stop you. But if you are buying because you feel rushed, uncertain, or are hoping for a quick flip in an unstable period, then waiting is not a bad thing.

This is not a market for emotional decisions. It is a market for considered ones.

Q: I'm a European investor who was looking to get into the UAE property market to add to my portfolio, but with all that's going on in the Middle East right now, I wanted to understand your thoughts: is this just a temporary pause or the start of a deeper correction? SP, Berlin

A: This is the question almost everyone is asking privately right now. The short answer is yes, the momentum has clearly been interrupted, but that is not the same as saying the market has broken down.

Before the current regional situation started, Dubai had been operating from a position of strength. Demand was broad, transactions were healthy and many buyers were still prepared to pay a premium for certainty, speed and location. What has changed in recent weeks is not necessarily the market's long-term appeal, but the psychology around decision-making. When uncertainty rises, liquidity does not vanish overnight – it becomes selective. That is exactly what we are seeing now.

Some buyers are pausing, especially those overseas who are relying heavily on international media coverage, which often doesn't tell the full story. Some sellers are quietly testing lower pricing. Certain investors are moving from “buy now” to “watch closely”. Some projects that may have sold quickly a few months ago now require more scrutiny, reassurance and due diligence. That said, I would still stop short of calling this a broad market correction, at least not yet.

I believe we are entering a sorting phase. In other words, weaker stock, less desirable locations, lesser known developers and overambitious pricing are likely to come under pressure first. Meanwhile, properties with real fundamentals such as prime locations, quality build, sensible service charges, genuine rental demand and realistic pricing should continue to show resilience, even if transactions take longer.

Historically, Dubai does not always correct in one dramatic, uniform move. More often, it adjusts through:

Slower transaction speeds

Wider negotiation margins

More selective buyer behaviour

In some cases, delayed decision-making before any major pricing shift becomes obvious

So yes, the market has lost momentum, but momentum and value are not the same thing.

The question should not be, is Dubai still a hot market? – the real question is, which parts of the market still deserve confidence in a less forgiving environment?

I think this is where serious investors should focus their attention.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@allegiance.ae