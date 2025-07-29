Aldar Properties credits its strong performance to the UAE's 'positive macroeconomic fundamentals'. Victor Besa / The National
Business

Property

Aldar's Q2 profit jumps 25% on higher sales and strong UAE economy

Net profit in the three months ended June rose to $599 million

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

July 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, has posted a 25 per cent annual jump in its second-quarter net profit, underpinned by higher sales and a strong UAE economy.

Net profit in the three months ended June rose to Dh2.2 billion ($599 million), the company said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue for the quarter leapt 46 per cent year-on-year to Dh7.7 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a key metric of profitability, climbed 39 per cent to Dh2.8 billion.

For the first half of 2025, net profit surged 24 per cent annually to Dh4.1 billion. Revenue leapt 42 per cent to Dh15.5 billion, while Ebitda increased 38 per cent to Dh5.3 billion.

Aldar's performance through the first six months of the year comes “against a backdrop of positive macroeconomic fundamentals, underpinned by the UAE’s strong fiscal position and sustained investment across key sectors”, said Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar.

More to follow …

Updated: July 29, 2025, 6:04 AM
