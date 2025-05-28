Mag Group and China's Citic to develop $6bn Keturah Ardh luxury project in Dubai

The UAE's Mag group and Chinese conglomerate Citic have signed an initial agreement to develop a $6 billion luxury real estate project in Dubai, amid continued property and construction boom in the emirate.
Keturah Ardh will span 18.47 million square feet in Dubai's Al Rowaiyah First District, with completion timelines of the phased project between two and seven years, Mag Group Holding said in a statement on Wednesday.
The first phase, launched under the Keturah Ardh Couture Art brand, will start in the fourth quarter of 2025. The second phase is expected in the first quarter of next year, with subsequent phases being carried out into 2027.
"Keturah Ardh exemplifies what the future of living in Dubai should look like," said Moafaq Al Gaddah, founder and chairman of MAG Group Holding. "Our aim is to create a place where people feel deeply connected to their surroundings, with nature and community embedded into daily life."
The companies will develop a mixed-use residential project that includes plots, villas, residences, educational institutes and hotels, Mr Gaddah told The National. Infrastructure works will start immediately, followed by launch of the first phase. More contracts will be given in the following months, he said.
Mag is the latest company to launch a mega development in the Dubai, the commercial, tourism and financial hub of the Middle East, amid sustained momentum in the emirate's luxury property market. Both the off-plan and secondary segments of Dubai's real estate market have performed well, a report this month by Cavendish Maxwell said.
In the first quarter of this year, nearly 590 transactions were recorded for properties priced at Dh20 million ($5.4 million) and above, highlighting robust demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global destination for luxury property, Cavendish Maxwell said.
"This demand is fuelled by favourable tax policies, long-term residency incentives and the city’s exceptional global connectivity, all of which continue to attract HNWIs and contribute to the luxury market’s sustained growth and resilience," the report said.
The influx of wealthy people to the Emirates is also helping create the boom.
Last year, 7,200 millionaires arrived in the UAE, building on an influx of 4,700 in 2023 and 5,200 in 2022, property consultancy Knight Frank said in a report.
The number of dollar millionaires in the UAE stood at 130,500 at the end of December, ranking the Emirates as the world's 14th-largest wealth market.
Strong demand has resulted in a shortage of luxury homes in Dubai, with the number of homes available for sale for $10 million or higher falling 40 per cent to only 2,491 last year. The number of homes available for $25 million or more also fell 85 per cent, to 86 properties in 2024, Knight Frank said.
Mag International Investment will be the master-developer of the luxury project, involving collaboration with leading architects, designers, fashion brands and artists from across the globe. Citic will undertake the procurement and construction of the development.
Mag, established in 1978, has a portfolio valued at $3 billion, ongoing sales worth $5 billion and developments estimated at $17 billion. The group’s portfolio includes real estate, contracting, engineering, industrial and commercial trading; freight services and hospitality.
With the Keturah Ardh project, Chinese state-owned Citic, which manages total assets exceeding $1.67 trillion, marks its first entry into Dubai's luxury property sector, a statement said.
"By leveraging Citic's wealth of expertise in advanced manufacturing, innovative materials, sustainable infrastructure and real estate, we want to shape a destination that welcomes all generations and sets new benchmarks for sustainability in the region," said Yang Jianqiang, chairman of Citic.
Plot sizes within the development will range from 50,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet and the site will feature more than 100,000 trees, Mag said.
