Moafaq Al Gaddah, left, founder and chairman of Mag Group Holding, and Yang Jianqiang, chairman of Citic Construction. Photo: Mag Group
Moafaq Al Gaddah, left, founder and chairman of Mag Group Holding, and Yang Jianqiang, chairman of Citic Construction. Photo: Mag Group
Moafaq Al Gaddah, left, founder and chairman of Mag Group Holding, and Yang Jianqiang, chairman of Citic Construction. Photo: Mag Group
Moafaq Al Gaddah, left, founder and chairman of Mag Group Holding, and Yang Jianqiang, chairman of Citic Construction. Photo: Mag Group

Business

Property

Mag Group and China's Citic to develop $6bn Keturah Ardh luxury project in Dubai

First phase of mega development will start in fourth quarter of this year

The National
Abu Dhabi

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE's Mag group and Chinese conglomerate Citic have signed an initial agreement to develop a $6 billion luxury real estate project in Dubai, amid continued property and construction boom in the emirate.

Keturah Ardh will span 18.47 million square feet in Dubai's Al Rowaiyah First District, with completion timelines of the phased project between two and seven years, Mag Group Holding said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase, launched under the Keturah Ardh Couture Art brand, will start in the fourth quarter of 2025. The second phase is expected in the first quarter of next year, with subsequent phases being carried out into 2027.

"Keturah Ardh exemplifies what the future of living in Dubai should look like," said Moafaq Al Gaddah, founder and chairman of MAG Group Holding. "Our aim is to create a place where people feel deeply connected to their surroundings, with nature and community embedded into daily life."

The companies will develop a mixed-use residential project that includes plots, villas, residences, educational institutes and hotels, Mr Gaddah told The National. Infrastructure works will start immediately, followed by launch of the first phase. More contracts will be given in the following months, he said.

The Palm Jumeirah saw the majority of deals in luxury and super luxury sales in Dubai in 2023. AFP
The Palm Jumeirah saw the majority of deals in luxury and super luxury sales in Dubai in 2023. AFP
At 450m, the Franck Muller Aeternitas tower will be one of the tallest in the city when complete in 2027. It will feature 649 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, plus duplexes, over 106 floors – all topped by a giant clock. Photo: London Gate
At 450m, the Franck Muller Aeternitas tower will be one of the tallest in the city when complete in 2027. It will feature 649 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, plus duplexes, over 106 floors – all topped by a giant clock. Photo: London Gate
Bayz 101 by Danube will have 1,346 apartments and is the developer's largest project to date in terms of both units and overall space. Photo: Danube Properties
Bayz 101 by Danube will have 1,346 apartments and is the developer's largest project to date in terms of both units and overall space. Photo: Danube Properties
Sharjah property developer Arada has launched sales for its luxury project in Dubai, the Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah. Prices start at Dh21 million ($5.7m). Photo: Arada
Sharjah property developer Arada has launched sales for its luxury project in Dubai, the Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah. Prices start at Dh21 million ($5.7m). Photo: Arada
Designed by Japanese Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando, in collaboration with fashion icon Giorgio Armani, Armani Beach Residences features 53 two to five-bedroom residences, plus penthouses and two presidential suites. Photo: Arada
Designed by Japanese Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando, in collaboration with fashion icon Giorgio Armani, Armani Beach Residences features 53 two to five-bedroom residences, plus penthouses and two presidential suites. Photo: Arada
One of the largest private penthouses in Dubai is on sale for Dh600 million. It comprises the three top-three levels and rooftop of Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences. Photo: Emerald Palace Group
One of the largest private penthouses in Dubai is on sale for Dh600 million. It comprises the three top-three levels and rooftop of Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences. Photo: Emerald Palace Group
Dubai's AHS Properties has launched a $850 million project called Casa Canal, located at Dubai Water Canal. Photo: AHS Properties
Dubai's AHS Properties has launched a $850 million project called Casa Canal, located at Dubai Water Canal. Photo: AHS Properties
Casa Canal will have a mix of residences, including three-bedroom penthouses, four and five-bedroom villas and six-bedroom mansions. Units are priced between Dh22.5 million and Dh185 million and the project is set to be delivered in late 2025. Photo: AHS Properties
Casa Canal will have a mix of residences, including three-bedroom penthouses, four and five-bedroom villas and six-bedroom mansions. Units are priced between Dh22.5 million and Dh185 million and the project is set to be delivered in late 2025. Photo: AHS Properties
Nakheel, the developer behind The Palm Jumeirah, launched the first waterfront villa project on the Palm Jebel Ali in 2023. Leslie Pableo / The National
Nakheel, the developer behind The Palm Jumeirah, launched the first waterfront villa project on the Palm Jebel Ali in 2023. Leslie Pableo / The National
The launch of properties on four fronds of Palm Jebel Ali offer two types of homes – coral and beach villas, says Nakheel. Photo: Nakheel
The launch of properties on four fronds of Palm Jebel Ali offer two types of homes – coral and beach villas, says Nakheel. Photo: Nakheel
Dubai developer Sankari Properties is building a $1 billion ultra-luxury project in Marasi Business Bay. Units will start at $10 million. Photo: Sankari Properties
Dubai developer Sankari Properties is building a $1 billion ultra-luxury project in Marasi Business Bay. Units will start at $10 million. Photo: Sankari Properties
Damac launched Cavalli Couture on Dubai Water Canal in 2022. The 14-storey building features 70 units, comprising three, four and five-bedroom duplex sky villas and duplex penthouses. Photo: Damac
Damac launched Cavalli Couture on Dubai Water Canal in 2022. The 14-storey building features 70 units, comprising three, four and five-bedroom duplex sky villas and duplex penthouses. Photo: Damac
Jumeirah Bay Island is one of Dubai's prime residential neighbourhoods. Photo: Bulgari
Jumeirah Bay Island is one of Dubai's prime residential neighbourhoods. Photo: Bulgari
There were close to 50 sales of Jumeirah Bay Island properties in excess of $10 million in 2023.
There were close to 50 sales of Jumeirah Bay Island properties in excess of $10 million in 2023.
Also much sought-after is The Mansions, Lanai Islands, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai. Photo: Knight Frank
Also much sought-after is The Mansions, Lanai Islands, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai. Photo: Knight Frank
A luxury villa in Dubai's Emirates Hills sold for Dh102.8 million in 2022. Photo: Phoenix Homes
A luxury villa in Dubai's Emirates Hills sold for Dh102.8 million in 2022. Photo: Phoenix Homes

Mag is the latest company to launch a mega development in the Dubai, the commercial, tourism and financial hub of the Middle East, amid sustained momentum in the emirate's luxury property market. Both the off-plan and secondary segments of Dubai's real estate market have performed well, a report this month by Cavendish Maxwell said.

In the first quarter of this year, nearly 590 transactions were recorded for properties priced at Dh20 million ($5.4 million) and above, highlighting robust demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global destination for luxury property, Cavendish Maxwell said.

"This demand is fuelled by favourable tax policies, long-term residency incentives and the city’s exceptional global connectivity, all of which continue to attract HNWIs and contribute to the luxury market’s sustained growth and resilience," the report said.

The influx of wealthy people to the Emirates is also helping create the boom.

Last year, 7,200 millionaires arrived in the UAE, building on an influx of 4,700 in 2023 and 5,200 in 2022, property consultancy Knight Frank said in a report.

The number of dollar millionaires in the UAE stood at 130,500 at the end of December, ranking the Emirates as the world's 14th-largest wealth market.

Strong demand has resulted in a shortage of luxury homes in Dubai, with the number of homes available for sale for $10 million or higher falling 40 per cent to only 2,491 last year. The number of homes available for $25 million or more also fell 85 per cent, to 86 properties in 2024, Knight Frank said.

Mag International Investment will be the master-developer of the luxury project, involving collaboration with leading architects, designers, fashion brands and artists from across the globe. Citic will undertake the procurement and construction of the development.

Mag, established in 1978, has a portfolio valued at $3 billion, ongoing sales worth $5 billion and developments estimated at $17 billion. The group’s portfolio includes real estate, contracting, engineering, industrial and commercial trading; freight services and hospitality.

With the Keturah Ardh project, Chinese state-owned Citic, which manages total assets exceeding $1.67 trillion, marks its first entry into Dubai's luxury property sector, a statement said.

"By leveraging Citic's wealth of expertise in advanced manufacturing, innovative materials, sustainable infrastructure and real estate, we want to shape a destination that welcomes all generations and sets new benchmarks for sustainability in the region," said Yang Jianqiang, chairman of Citic.

Plot sizes within the development will range from 50,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet and the site will feature more than 100,000 trees, Mag said.

Whiile you're here
UAE currency
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The&nbsp;specs
Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo

Power: 374hp at 5,500-6,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm from 1,900-5,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 8.5L/100km

Price: from Dh285,000

On sale: from January 2022 

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey

Directed by: Pete Doctor

Rating: 4 stars

LA LIGA FIXTURES

Thursday (All UAE kick-off times)

Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight)

Friday

Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)

Valencia v Levante (midnight)

Saturday

Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)

Sunday

Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Investing in the future
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Timeline

1947
Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line

1962
250 GTO is unveiled

1969
Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company

1972
The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens

1976
First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made

1987
F40 launched

1988
Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent

2002
The Enzo model is announced

2010
Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi

2011
First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled

2013
LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives

2014
Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company

2015
Ferrari launches on Wall Street

2017
812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Why your domicile status is important

Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime.

Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. 

UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account.

A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO)

Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits

Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Storage: 128/256/512GB

Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4

Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps

Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID

Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight

In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter

Price: From Dh2,099

AndhaDhun

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan

Rating: 3.5/5

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

ACC%20T20%20Women%E2%80%99s%20Championship
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2017%20v%20Oman%3Cbr%3ESaturday%2C%20June%2018%20v%20Singapore%3Cbr%3EMonday%2C%20June%2020%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EWednesday%2C%20June%2022%20v%20Qatar%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2024%2C%20semi-final%3Cbr%3ESaturday%2C%20June%2025%2C%20final%3Cbr%3E%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Rithika%20Rajith%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%2C%20Sanchin%20Singh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More on Quran memorisation:
Match info

Costa Rica 0

Serbia 1
Kolarov (56')

SUNDAY'S ABU DHABI T10 MATCHES

Northern Warriors v Team Abu Dhabi, 3.30pm
Bangla Tigers v Karnataka Tuskers, 5.45pm
Qalandars v Maratha Arabians, 8pm

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Tomorrow 2021
RESULTS

Welterweight

Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL)

(Unanimous points decision)

Catchweight 75kg

Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA)

(Second round knockout)

Flyweight (female)

Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN)

(RSC in third round)

Featherweight

Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki

(Disqualification)

Lightweight

Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI)

(Unanimous points)

Featherweight

Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND)

(TKO first round)

Catchweight 69kg

Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA)

(First round submission by foot-lock)

Catchweight 71kg

Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN)

(TKO round 1).

Featherweight title (5 rounds)

Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU)

(TKO round 1).

Lightweight title (5 rounds)

Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA)

(RSC round 2).

Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Recommended
match info

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37')

Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39')

Man of the match  Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

While you're here
The stats: 2017 Jaguar XJ

Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700

Engine 3.0L V6

Transmission Eight-speed automatic

Power 340hp @ 6,000pm

Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km

3%20Body%20Problem
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
On Women's Day
MATCH INFO

Inter Milan v Juventus
Saturday, 10.45pm (UAE)
Watch the match on BeIN Sports

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi

“One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.
“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.
“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.
“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

More coverage from the Future Forum
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
While you're here
THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick

Hometown: Cologne, Germany

Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13)

Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes

Favourite hobby: Football

Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

More on this story:
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
On Women's Day
CHELSEA'S&nbsp;NEXT&nbsp;FIVE&nbsp;GAMES

Mar 10: Norwich(A)

Mar 13: Newcastle(H)

Mar 16: Lille(A)

Mar 19: Middlesbrough(A)

Apr 2: Brentford(H)

Towering concerns

Awar Qalb

Director: Jamal Salem

Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman

Two stars

War and the virus
UAE currency
Updated: May 28, 2025, 10:48 AM`
PropertyDubaiChina
Read next...
The DLD says only Emirates ID holders will be able to invest in tokenised real estate project before it opens up to international investors. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Investors can now buy share of Dubai property for Dh2,000

Micro-markets located along the Al Khail corridor, such as Jumeirah Village Circle, accounted for the majority of transactions in the first quarter of 2025. Getty Images

Land saturation pushes property development toward Dubai’s periphery

UAE and Chinese companies to develop $6bn Keturah Ardh luxury project

Aldar's new Yas Island homes all sell for $231m

Investors can now buy share of Dubai property for Dh2,000

Ready-unit sales boost Abu Dhabi property market activity in April

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Cartoon for May 28, 2025

My Own Home: Value of couple’s Dh5m Jumeirah Park villa almost doubles in two years

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40