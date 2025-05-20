There has been a boom in Dubai's property sector that presents opportunities for investors. Victor Besa / The National
There has been a boom in Dubai's property sector that presents opportunities for investors. Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate and Brookfield to set up $1bn property joint venture

New entity will develop build-to-sell residential assets across the Middle East

Fareed Rahman
May 20, 2025