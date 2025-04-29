Trump Organisation open to crypto payments for unit sales in new $1 billion Dubai tower

Dubai is one of the hottest property markets in the world, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, said, while adding that he would accept cryptocurrencies for property purchases at the company’s new project in Dubai.

The Trump Organisation in partnership with London-listed Dar Global unveiled a $1 billion development in Dubai, which will have a Trump-branded hotel as well as residential units and a clubhouse.

The development will have two penthouses costing Dh75 million ($20.4 million) each while a three- to four-bedroom apartment will be sold for about Dh4 million to Dh5 million, according to the company's top executives.

The project will be located at the entrance of Downtown Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and will be completed in five years.

Dubai is “certainly one of the” hottest property markets in the world, "as evidenced by the amount of tower cranes and the kind of luxury projects being built”, Mr Trump told The National in an interview in Dubai on Tuesday.

“What's interesting is everybody's trying to redefine luxury, redefine kind of the highest pinnacle, and they're all succeeding.”

Dubai has “become a destination for the entire world. It's become such a safe haven for so many people, so many countries, so many people want to put money here. So many people want to invest here, from all over the world, all over Europe, the Asian continent, all over Africa. Dubai has really become the epicentre of all of that.”

The influx of high-net-worth individuals has been boosting Dubai's property market, which has been benefiting from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the UAE’s economy on diversification efforts.

Dubai registered 111 sales of homes valued at more than $10 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 5.7 per cent on an annual basis, with a total value of $1.9 billion, Knight Frank said in a recent report on Tuesday.

Last year, the UAE admitted 7,200 millionaires, building on an influx of 4,700 in 2023 and 5,200 in 2022, Knight Frank said, quoting data from Henley & Partners. The total number of dollar millionaires in the UAE stood at 130,500 at the end of December, ranking the Emirates as the 14th-largest wealth market globally.

“Dubai's real estate market is going to continue to absolutely boom and we're going to set the kind of new standard in terms of price per square foot and luxury in the market,” Mr Trump said.

More to follow …

