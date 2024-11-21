A wastewater treatment plant built by Drake & Scull International in Romania. Photo: DSI
A wastewater treatment plant built by Drake & Scull International in Romania. Photo: DSI

Business

Property

Dubai contractor Drake & Scull appoints new chief executive amid expansion plans

Appointment comes after completion of debt restructuring deal with creditors

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

November 21, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money